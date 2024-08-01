America's original work boot brand and Metallica's workforce education initiative come together to launch a limited-edition Rancher Boot that benefits the skilled trades.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, and Metallica Scholars, the workforce education initiative within Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH) have once again united to champion the next generation of skilled workers. Banding together since 2019, Wolverine and Metallica Scholars have released their fifth collection of co-branded products, where half of the proceeds benefit skilled workers.

Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Launch Fifth Collection to Champion Skilled Trades Workers.

The latest collaboration between Wolverine and Metallica Scholars brings an edgy twist to Wolverine's classic Wellington boot. Crafted with premium materials and waterproof full-grain leather, the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Rancher Boot blends a timeless western silhouette with a bold, blackened pattern that features custom skull artwork by Metallica collaborator Brandon Heart. Built with Wolverine's quality craftsmanship, these boots are ready for anything, from tackling the workday grind or rocking out in the snake pit. The boots will retail for $169.95 on wolverine.com.

"Wolverine is proud to continue our partnership with Metallica Scholars in supporting the next generation of skilled workers," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots Chief Marketing Officer. "The skilled labor workforce still faces a critical shortage, and this partnership has been pivotal in our team's mission to bridge that gap. We are excited to unveil our fifth collection together, capturing the perfect mix of style, quality, and a great purpose."

In addition to the limited-edition rancher boots, the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection features an assortment of apparel and accessories, including:

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Trucker Hat (retailing for $19.95 )

) Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Tee (retailing for $24.95 )

) Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Bandana (retailing for $14.95 )

) Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Socks 3pk (retailing for $22.95 )

"Wolverine has been a strong, dedicated partner to Metallica Scholars from the very beginning," said Pete Delgrosso, AWMH Executive Director. "Our team is honored to stand together for the fifth year of our partnership to continue championing the future of skilled workers."

Wolverine will be donating half of the sales from this limited-edition style directly to Metallica Scholars, helping more individuals forge their own paths within the skilled trades.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars limited-edition collection is now available at wolverine.com/metallica

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT ALL WITHIN MY HANDS

Founded in 2017, AWMH is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica Scholars is a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges, in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, to enhance career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. 100% of donations made to AWMH go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

SOURCE Wolverine