Wolverine and Rawlings® Celebrate Love of the Game with New Baseball-Inspired Boot Collaboration

Whether they're a new father or soon-to-be grandparent, dads everywhere hold the memories of spending quality time with their kids close to their hearts and can now relive those memories every time they lace up their pair of limited-edition Rawlings x 1000 Mile boots . Handcrafted with the same Horween leather used to make premium, classic Rawlings Heart of the Hide ® baseball gloves, the 1000 Mile boots are meant to wear in over time to create a perfect fit that, like a great glove, only gets better with age.

"The shared passion that both Wolverine and Rawlings have for high-quality craftsmanship and celebrating beloved American pastimes with families, fans, and players are at the heart of this collaboration," said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. "These limited-edition boots tell a story of timeless quality and durability just like your favorite glove, paying homage to the great game of baseball. I love that these boots make it possible to bring that same nostalgia off the field and into everyday life."

Just in time for Father's Day, the Rawlings x 1000 Mile collaboration boot is the perfect gift to celebrate memories made at the ballpark—in the stands, on the sidelines or running across home plate. The premium boot features an iconic Rawlings tag on the tongue, numbering on the collar to mirror the Heart of the Hide glove, a red contrast heel, signature stitching, and two pairs of laces drawing inspiration from the lacing in gloves.

"We take pride in creating iconic Rawlings gloves that people of all ages create memories and forge bonds with," said Eric Reinsfelder, senior licensing director for Rawlings. "Our team is excited that we found a partnership in Wolverine that allows us to bring the same level of quality we guarantee in our gloves in the form of a premium boot that baseball lovers and players alike can enjoy."

The limited-edition Rawlings x 1000 Mile collaboration boots are available now for pre-order and go on sale June 1 for $400 exclusively at Wolverine.com/Rawlings.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

For over 135 years, Wolverine has taken pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest-quality materials. With a dedication to innovation, Wolverine provides dependable comfort and style to hardworking men and women all over the world. For those who believe in hard work and uncompromising commitment, Wolverine offers the footwear, apparel and accessories to get the job done. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap was formed in 2014 to celebrate and thank hard working people in the skilled trades and donate boots to trade students and trades workers. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAWLINGS

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

