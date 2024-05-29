In time for Father's Day, this premium leather boot features a portion of a Rawlings baseball bat in the heel

ROCKFORD, Mich., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Father's Day, Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, and Rawlings®, a leading global brand and manufacturer of premium Major League Baseball® equipment, are stepping up to the plate with a limited-edition 1000 Mile Boot. Inspired by America's favorite pastime, the Grand Slam Boot is crafted from the same quality premium Horween® leather that is used in Rawlings Heart of the Hide® baseball gloves and features a custom Rawlings wood bat layer in the heel stack.

Wolverine and Rawlings Launch “Grand Slam”, Limited-Edition 1000 Mile Boot

"Our fourth launch with our friends at Rawlings is undoubtedly our most special yet. What started as a wild idea was meticulously brought to life with the innovative thinking and production capabilities of our Wolverine team and Rawlings partners," said Lauren King, Sr. Director of Marketing at Wolverine. "We're honored to give passionate baseball fans the ability to bring a piece of the game with them every step they take."

Crafted for the ultimate baseball fan, this boot embodies the essence of the sport by reimagining the tried-and-true style of Wolverine's luxury 1000 Mile Boot with a classic American twist. These limited-edition Rawlings x 1000 Mile boots are a grand slam gift to celebrate the memories made at the ballpark. Whether they're a seasoned fan or a rookie, lacing up these boots will transport them back to those cherished moments. Each pair features all the traditional 1000 Mile quality and includes:

A Grand Slam Heel Stack – Custom Rawlings baseball bat wood in the heel stack offers the love of the game in every step

Tagged Out – The tongue is stitched with the same iconic Rawlings logo tag found on your favorite glove

Legendary Leather – Handcrafted from the Heart of the Hide® Baseball Glove Leather from Chicago's famed Horween® Leather Co.

famed Horween Leather Co. Classic White Vibram® rubber outsoles from Pennsylvania

"Our latest collaboration with Wolverine is a true homerun. Rawlings and Wolverine's mutual dedication to high-quality craftsmanship has made this partnership a natural fit," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice President of Rawlings Brand and Sports Marketing. "Over our four years of collaboration, we've crafted exceptional footwear, drawing inspiration from the rich American history that defines both of our brands."

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Boot is available now in limited quantities on www.wolverine.com

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAWLINGS

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, bats, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

