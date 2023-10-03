Wolverine Boots Celebrates 140 Years by Selling 140 Pairs for $1.40

The heritage brand is giving consumers the chance to purchase their iconic 1000 Mile Boot for only a buck forty

ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Boots is celebrating 140 years of leading the work boot industry with unrivaled craftsmanship, comfort, and durability. To celebrate the milestone, Wolverine is giving 140 people the opportunity to purchase their 140th Anniversary 1000 Mile Boot for just $1.40. From September 29th until October 16th consumers are invited to visit wolverine.com/140 and enter. Winners will be notified on October 24th and given priority access to purchase. The remaining boots will be available on October 26th at Wolverine.com and will retail for $415.

The 140th Anniversary 1000 Mile Boot was Inspired by the first 1000 Mile that was introduced over a century ago. This limited-edition boot will feature Wolverine Boots' vintage logo on the tongue, antique brass hardware, and a premium Horween leather upper with a "Wolverine 1000 Mile" stamp on the collar and "Since 1883" indented into the sole and lining.

Like all of Wolverine's 1000 Mile boots, this special anniversary boot is handcrafted within the U.S. It will be available in extended men's sizes 5 to 14. Each purchase comes with a custom boot bag and an exclusive 140th Anniversary hangtag. 

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the past, present, and future of our brand than to create a limited edition of our iconic, handcrafted in America boot," said Tom Kennedy, President of Wolverine Boots and Wolverine Worldwide's Work Group. "Wolverine has been known for our 1000 Mile boot for over 100 years and give back to our consumers, new and old, is a fun way for us celebrate."

Since Wolverine's founding in 1883, the brand has remained dedicated to supporting America's skilled trades through high quality crafted products and charitable initiatives.  In 2014, Wolverine started Project Bootstrap to celebrate and support those choosing to go into the skilled trades.  To date, through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has partnered with SkillsUSA, Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, YouthBuild Grand Rapids, mikeroweWORKS Foundation, and unCommon Construction to donate over 2 million dollars to advance the skilled trades.

Wolverine Boots uses its heritage to inform and move the needle forward within the work boot industry. The brand embodies its belief of "we're not good because we're old.  We're old because we've stayed good" in every product they make, for the past 140 years and into the future.

To learn more about Wolverine and to register to win a pair of the $1.40 140th Anniversary 1000 Mile Boots, visit Wolverine.com.

About Wolverine

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

