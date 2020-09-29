Wolverine Partners With Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery To Celebrate American Craftsmanship

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine, the 137-year-old boot brand, has joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to create a collaboration boot designed to honor the American worker. The limited edition 1000 Mile boot features a heel crafted from white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. Wolverine 1000 Mile boots and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons are both products of enduring American craftsmanship and are still made largely the same way they were more than a century ago.

Wolverine, the 137-year-old boot brand, has joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to create a collaboration boot designed to honor the American worker. The limited edition 1000 Mile boot features a heel crafted from white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. Wolverine 1000 Mile boots and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons are both products of enduring American craftsmanship and are still made largely the same way they were more than a century ago. Wolverine, the 137-year-old boot brand, has joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to create a collaboration boot designed to honor the American worker. The limited edition 1000 Mile boot features a heel crafted from white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. Wolverine 1000 Mile boots and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons are both products of enduring American craftsmanship and are still made largely the same way they were more than a century ago. Wolverine, the 137-year-old boot brand, has joined forces with Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery to create a collaboration boot designed to honor the American worker. The limited edition 1000 Mile boot features a heel crafted from white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. Wolverine 1000 Mile boots and Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons are both products of enduring American craftsmanship and are still made largely the same way they were more than a century ago. (PRNewsfoto/Wolverine)

"The collaboration celebrates the legacy and spirit of the American worker, a cause to which both Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle are genuinely devoted," said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. "These are two American brands with deep roots coming together to showcase their love for American craftmanship, bourbon and boots."

The Wolverine 1000 Mile Old Rip Van Winkle boot will release this fall alongside Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. The boots are perfect for collectors, fans, and anyone looking to give back to the American workforce. The limited-edition boot is a cap-toe 1000 Mile silhouette with a heel featuring a wooden layer that is crafted from American white oak bourbon barrels previously used in the aging of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbons. The boot is handcrafted in the U.S.A. with Horween Cavalier Squash leather and is hand-numbered, with gold hardware and a special edition metal tag.

"We are proud to partner with Wolverine to create a boot for Old Rip Van Winkle collectors and fans that will raise funds to support the future American workforce," said Preston Van Winkle, fourth generation business owner of Old Rip Van Winkle.

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle limited-edition boot is available for pre-order now ahead of the release date on October 1, 2020. It can be purchased for $400 on Wolverine.com. All proceeds from the boot will go towards the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program.

"The skills gap is real and getting wide every year," said Mike Rowe, founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. "Our country faces a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople, and my foundation is committed to helping more people get the necessary training they need to fill these in-demand jobs. Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle understand this problem better than most, and their commitment to the American worker is laudable. I'm grateful for their support and leadership, and I'm hopeful more companies will follow this example."

Visit Wolverine.com/OldRip to purchase the boot.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

For over 135 years, Wolverine has taken pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest-quality materials. With a dedication to innovation, Wolverine provides dependable comfort and style to hardworking men and women all over the world. For those who believe in hard work and uncompromising commitment, Wolverine offers the footwear, apparel and accessories to get the job done. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap was formed in 2014 to celebrate and thank hard working people in the skilled trades and donate boots to trade students and trades workers. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT OLD RIP VAN WINKLE

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery has a four-generation history, starting in the late 1800s with Julian P. "Pappy" Van Winkle Sr., and continuing today with Julian III and Preston Van Winkle.

From its early roots as the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in South Louisville to the selling of the Distillery in 1972 while resurrecting the Old Rip Van Winkle label at the same time, and following with new, original expressions in the early 1980s, the Van Winkle story has been one of perseverance and survival.

In 2002 the Van Winkles found joined forces with Buffalo Trace Distillery in Franklin County, Frankfort, KY. All of the Van Winkle's whiskey production now takes place at Buffalo Trace Distillery under the same strict guidelines the family has always followed. For more information on the Van Winkle family of bourbon please visit www.oldripvanwinkle.com.

ABOUT THE MIKEROWEWORKS FOUNDATION

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works hard to debunk myths and misperceptions about the trades and help close the skills gap. As CEO, Mike Rowe speaks regularly about the country's dysfunctional relationship with work and challenges the persistent belief that a four-year degree is the best path for the most people. Through its Work Ethic Scholarship Program, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation provides financial assistance to people getting trained for in-demand, skilled jobs. Since its inception, it has granted, or helped facilitate the granting of, more than $6 million in support of technical and vocational education.

Media Contact: Devon Vanoostveen, [email protected]

SOURCE Wolverine