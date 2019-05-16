Wolverine Releases Vic Mensa Collaboration Inspired By Mensa's Punk-Rock Aesthetic And Chicago Grit

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine, the 135-year-old Michigan-based footwear and apparel company, has partnered with Chicago hip-hop artist Vic Mensa to co-create a custom 1000 Mile collection that reinvents classic combat boots.

"With Wolverine, I was able to pull my personal style into the collection and bring a lot of the punk aesthetic that I'm drawn to into the design of these shoes to create a boot-inspired sneaker," said Vic Mensa. "It's been a very collaborative process and I had the opportunity to get my hands on the quality materials Wolverine uses—like the leathers I hand-selected."

Based on the original 1000 Mile patterns, the new collection adds a twist with a sneaker feel and extra-thick sole, leaving you ready for whatever the streets throw at you. The custom lugged outsoles were custom created by Vibram®, keeping the shoes light and flexible. They are available in three heights – low ($190), mid ($200) and tall ($210) – and three colorways – Ink (all-black), Burnout (worn-in brown), and Anthracite (matte-black with metallic streaks).

"Wolverine's 135-year history of American craftsmanship and fearless style comes to life in a new way through our partnership with Vic Mensa," said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing for Wolverine. "Our product design team worked with Vic to harness his unique aesthetic and Chicago grit and paired that with our classic 1000 Mile archival patterns. That combination of Vic's boundary-defying perspective and our rich heritage struck a powerful balance in the final design."

The WOLVERINE x VIC MENSA 1000 Mile Combat Collection launches today with a portion of proceeds from each pair going to Mensa's youth charity, SaveMoneySaveLife, which provides essential resources to those who need it most in Chicago's underserved neighborhoods.

"With Wolverine, I got to go to the leather factory and pick materials inspired by the vintage pieces I've collected," Mensa said. "Partnering with a brand that could bring my vision to life and support my philanthropic efforts through SaveMoneySaveLife was a great opportunity. This is a big year for me in fashion, starting with the design of the combat collection. It's something I'm passionate about."

You can shop the WOLVERINE x VIC MENSA 1000 Mile Combat Collection at www.wolverine.com/vicmensa and at select retailers, including RIME NYC, Neiman Marcus and Extra Butter. The shoes come in limited-edition packaging specific to the partnership with two pairs of laces.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine is a Michigan-based footwear and apparel company that has been making durable work boots with the highest-quality materials for more than 135 years. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap program visits job sites and trade schools, donating work boots to those who build America's houses, roads and valuable infrastructure. In 2018, they formed Team Wolverine to support individuals that personify the drive, grit and work ethic of those in the trades to help close the skills gap. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com.

ABOUT VIC MENSA

Vic Mensa is a Chicago native and RocNation artist—an outspoken original with a singular style. He's worked with everyone from Kanye and Skrillex to Tom Morello and Travis Barker. His latest release, HOOLIGANS EP, received large critical praise and he will be releasing new music through 93PUNKS, which is also a fashion brand he launched.

