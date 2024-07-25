Wolverine Unveils Limited-Edition 1000 Mile Boot to Honor University of Michigan Team #144 National Championship Victory

America's original work boot brand and the winningest team in college football come together to launch a limited-edition Team #144 1000 Mile Boot

ROCKFORD, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company has launched a limited-edition Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot. This 1000 Mile Boot pays homage to the Wolverines' historical College Football Playoff National Championship win in 2023 where, with grit, resilience, and a blue-collar work ethic, Team #144 proved that Wolverines don't stop until the job is finished.

"We take immense pride in our work with the University of Michigan Football players —a partnership that embodies our core values of resilience and hard work," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots Chief Marketing Officer. "Presenting the Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot to fans is a true honor."

Inspired by Wolverine's century-old patterns and commitment to quality craftsmanship, this limited-edition 1000 Mile Boot is a must-have for any Wolverine fan. Crafted in the USA, the limited-edition boot includes all the premium qualities Wolverine's 1000 Mile collection is known for, with the addition of numerous special-edition details to honor Team #144:

Custom 144 foil-stamp

Block M tongue label

Block M debossed on heel

Blue leather and contrasting maize stitching

Vibram tap sole for added durability

Commemorative leather hangtag keychain

A limited number of boots are now available for purchase for $500 on wolverine.com.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

SOURCE Wolverine