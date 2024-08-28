Wolverine Unveils the DuraShocks® SR Icon

Updates to its most trusted work boot franchise advances Wolverine's commitment to performance comfort.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is thrilled to introduce the newest addition to the longstanding DuraShocks® franchise with its DuraShocks SR Icon 6" Work Boot. This new offering underscores Wolverine's commitment to supporting the American worker, featuring intentional designs that enhance stability, comfort and safety. Every stitch, contour, and material choice are deliberate, resulting in the perfect combination of durability and comfort.

"For more than three decades, Wolverine's DuraShocks technology has been a chart-topper, consistently winning the hearts of consumers with its unsurpassed comfort features," shared Lauren King, Senior Marketing Director at Wolverine. "The DuraShocks SR Icon embodies our unwavering commitment to delivering the new standard of comfort – one that's time-tested and trusted to perform for workers everywhere."

Since 1998, the DuraShocks SR Boot has been a fan favorite celebrated for its guaranteed comfort and recognized for its iconic blue DuraShocks outsole pads. Now, in 2024, the DuraShocks SR Icon, offers an enhanced iteration of this trusted collection. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the DuraShocks SR Icon boasts next-level stability and cushioning with a midsole that features increased PU for a wider, cradle-like heel to ensure all-day support and comfort. The innovative CarbonMAX® toe offers lightweight protection without compromising comfort, even in extreme temperatures. And to top it off, Wolverine's WaterproofPlus technology guarantees dry comfortable feet, regardless of the weather.

In addition to the 6" safety-toe style, the DuraShocks SR Icon is also available in soft-toe offerings and varying heights including a slip-on romeo, 8" lace-up style, and pull-on wellington style.

The DuraShocks SR Icon is now available on wolverine.com and nationwide, participating retailers.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

