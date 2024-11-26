Wolverine Worldwide's Work Group Appoints Mike Maloney as Chief Product Officer

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Work Group of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mike Maloney as its new Chief Product Officer. Mr. Maloney will spearhead product development, merchandise strategy, and market expansion initiatives for all brands within the Work Group, including Wolverine, CAT Footwear, Bates, Harley-Davidson Footwear, Merrell Work and Hytest. He will report directly to Tom Kennedy, President of the Work Group.

Mr. Maloney has more than 19 years of footwear industry experience at prominent companies such as Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, and Designer Brands. A seasoned product expert, he possesses a unique blend of merchandising, product development and design, and marketing expertise enabling him to approach product strategy from multiple angles. Due to his leadership in global categories and deep understanding of licensing, Maloney is prepared to navigate the complexities of the footwear market effectively.

"Mike's expertise will be instrumental in driving our Work Group vision forward, enabling us to maximize our portfolio approach through his expertise across merchandising, product innovation, and strategy," said Mr. Kennedy. "Additionally, Mike's consumer-first approach and experience in casual and athletic brands will advance our ability to grow in adjacent categories, most prominently lifestyle."

"I'm excited to join the team at Wolverine Worldwide during such a pivotal moment for the organization," said Mr. Maloney. "The direction we are taking in product innovation and brand strategy aligns seamlessly with my vision of creating footwear that truly enhances the lives of our consumers. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience to elevate our Work Group Brands and develop cutting-edge solutions for the dedicated individuals who depend on our footwear every day as well as create demand-driving products that allow us to reach new consumers."

ABOUT WOLVERINE BOOTS AND APPAREL

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT CAT FOOTWEAR

Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers' passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and as unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground. For more information, visit www.catfootwear.com. Cat Footwear is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

