Woman Owned, Award-Winning Turkish Olive Oil Producer, OLEAMEA, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named PR Agency of Record for Turkish extra virgin olive oil producer, OLEAMEA , based in Boston. Family-owned and operated, the olive oils are sustainably made in the Aegean Region of Turkey from the MEMECIK olive variety.

5WPR will execute an earned media relations program for OLEAMEA to build the brand's presence in the US. Consumers tend to assume incorrectly that quality oil is exclusive to Italy. The 5WPR team will conduct outreach across national and priority regions, elevating the unique story behind OLEAMEA as a multi-generation family-owned Turkish business.

"We are thrilled to welcome OLEAMEA to our food and beverage practice, and further build their already established presence in the industry," said 5WPR President of Consumer, Dara A. Busch . "The pandemic has created a renewed interest in at-home cooking, making this an ideal opportunity to position OLEAMEA's line of high-quality oils as a go-to product for every kitchen."

"The elements that make OLEAMEA unique in terms of being family-owned, responsibly sourced, and offering a quality of product that is price approachable are what we are the proudest of and most excited to share with American consumers," said OLEAMEA Co-founder, Merve Doran. "We are confident that we have the right U.S. team in place to satisfy the demand for cooking at home and build OLEAMEA's presence among a variety of channels."

"Furthermore, the 5WPR team brings OLEAMEA to another level in helping establish the OLEAMEA brand here in the U.S. and showcasing our unique offering and story."

5W PR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

ABOUT OLEAMEA

OLEAMEA is a family-owned and operated company that produces high quality organic extra virgin olive oil made from the MEMECIK olive variety in the Aegean Region of Turkey. OLEAMEA Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils are sustainably made in Turkey, relying on the traditions of the land and the artisanship of the local masters, to create an unparalleled yet accessible product that is at the forefront of a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. The current product portfolio includes the following retail packs; Organic Premium Everyday, Organic Private Select, Organic Classic Extra Virgin Olive Oil mainly for restaurant use, and a Duo Gift Set.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

