Womankind's Youth Group to Unveil Inspiring Mural at Clean Rite Center to Support Community Mental Health

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Rite Center, known for its longstanding support of community initiatives, is proud to offer its laundromat as a canvas to a high school youth group led by Womankind, a nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of gender-based violence build a path to healing. The project will showcase a mural aimed at addressing youth mental health and satellite babies. The mural will be created at the Clean Rite Center laundromat located at 442 39th St in Sunset Park and will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 5th at 4 PM.

The mural, which will be painted this weekend, is designed to convey a powerful message to community members: they are not alone in their struggles. This project is a testament to the resilience and creativity of local teens who are passionate about supporting mental health awareness and fostering a sense of solidarity within their community.

"We are incredibly proud of our youth group for spearheading this project," said Sheng Lin, advocate for Womankind. "Art has the unique ability to bring people together and communicate important messages. This mural will serve as a reminder to everyone who sees it that support is available and that they are never alone."

The laundromat has a history of engaging with and supporting local projects that enhance community well-being such as a mural they commissioned in 2022 honoring the victims of the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx. The unveiling event will take place in the Clean Rite Center parking lot and will last approximately one hour. Refreshments will be served. $20 laundry cards, good for free loads of laundry, will be distributed to the students painting the mural. A representative of the local council member's office will be in attendance, demonstrating the broader community's support for this meaningful project.

"We're honored to partner with Womankind and their youth group on this impactful mural," said Felicia Galitsky, head of community partnerships for Clean Rite Center. "We believe in supporting the communities we serve and are excited to see how this mural will inspire and uplift the Sunset Park neighborhood."

Event Details:

What: Mural Unveiling Event

When: Wednesday, June 5th, 4 PM

Where: Clean Rite Center, 442 39th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Who: Clean Rite Center, Womankind, Local Council Member's Office Representative

To learn more about Womankind and its programming, please contact Sheng Lin at [email protected].

About Clean Rite Center:

The parent company of Clean Rite Centers, Laundry Capital Co. LLC, headquartered in Rego Park, N.Y., is the largest operator of retail laundromats in the United States, including 40 locations in the outer boroughs of New York City and more than 80 locations across the United States. Laundry Capital was founded in New York City in 1996 and pioneered the laundromat "super store" concept. Laundry Capital is dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

About Womankind: Founded over 40 years ago, Womankind works tirelessly to create a future where we Rise Above Violence and our communities can innovate towards collective well-being, restoration, and social justice. Formerly known as the New York Asian Women's Center, Womankind uses the multidimensionality of its Asian heritage to work alongside survivors of gender-based violence as they build a path to healing. Womankind offer comprehensive services, including a 24/7 multilingual helpline, safe and confidential emergency residences (shelters), counseling, family and immigration legal services, economic empowerment workshops, wellness activities, creative arts therapy, youth programs. Learn more at www.iamwomankind.org.

SOURCE Clean Rite Centers