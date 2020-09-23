Women Business Collaborative Recognizes Four Corporate Executives for Leadership in Gender Diversity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) recognizes heads of Eli Lilly and Company, Humana, Marriott International and Mastercard with their 2020 WBC CEO Leadership Award for Gender and Diversity Excellence and will be presented at the WBC Summit on October 2, 2020.

The 2020 awardees are:

Bruce Broussard , President and CEO, Humana

, President and CEO, Humana Ann Cairns , Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard

, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard Dave Ricks , Chair and CEO, Eli Lilly and Company

, Chair and CEO, Eli Lilly and Company Arne Sorenson , President and CEO, Marriott International

"These four represent top leaders taking swift and transparent actions to build equity in business. We are excited to celebrate their commitments to creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces and driving progress," said Edie Fraser, Founder and CEO of WBC. "The work we're doing requires everyone in the business community to do their part, and we are so proud to honor those who are leading the way."

WBC is an alliance of women business organizations and professional men and women working to achieve equal position, pay and power for All Business Women.

The 2020 WBC CEO Leadership Awards for Gender and Diversity Excellence were selected using input from WBC members and partners as well as data available from Gender Fair, the first and largest consumer platform that rates companies on their gender and diversity practices, including Leadership, Employee Policies, Advertising and Communications, and Social Responsibility. Awardees were chosen for their long public history of prioritizing gender equality, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as data available on recruiting diverse talent, community impact and CEO leadership.

"It was important for us to not only focus on CEOs that championed gender and inclusivity, but those who had established crystal clear targets and processes for reaching a diverse workplace, and who were willing to share results," explained Robert Reiss, who along with Rebecca Shambaugh are co-chairs of the WBC CEO Roundtable.

The awardees will be recognized for their contributions during day two of the WBC Summit, October 2, 2020. Profiles of the four awardees, along with information about WBC, can be found at www.wbcollaborative.org

About WBC

The Women Business Collaborative is an unprecedented alliance of national professional women's organizations collaborating together to achieve Equal Pay, Position and Power for All Business Women. We are also a social movement of tens of thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media accelerating change through collaboration, advocacy, action and accountability. Visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org/

