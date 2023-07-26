Women Business Collaborative Welcomes Esther Aguilera and Lakshmi Eleswarpu

News provided by

Women Business Collaborative

26 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET

Elected to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the first ever alliance dedicated to equal position, pay and power for all women in business with a unanimous board vote, recently added Esther Aguilera, Senior Advisor to Altura Capital and ALPHA, and Lakshmi Eleswarpu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi to the WBC Board of Directors.

"On behalf of WBC, we are honored to welcome two new board members, Esther Aguilera, Senior Advisor to Altura Capital and ALPHA, and Lakshmi Eleswarpu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi who bring a wealth of experience in corporate management, and leadership," said WBC CEO Gwen K. Young. "We are thrilled to stand alongside Esther and Lakshmi, as they continue to pave the way for women."

"We are honored for the opportunity to have these two amazing women leaders join us, and we look forward to having them alongside our team and current board." WBC Chair, Edie Fraser, added, "How proud we are to elevate two exceptional leaders to our board as few are more supportive of the drive to impact and change."

Aguilera is a transformational leader known for driving impact and results. She is a WBC Advisory Council champion and a 3X chief executive and brings 30 years of experience in executing strategy, business plans, and leading high performance teams. Aguilera served for seven years as the President and CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), a WBC Partner Organization. Prior to her role at LCDA, she was the President and CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI). Currently she is working on social impact and angel investing for women. Aguilera is a proud graduate of Occidental College, and completed the Harvard Law School Corporate Governance Executive Program.

Eleswarpu joins the WBC board with exceptional experience in leading digital and business strategy on a global scale. She is currently the SVP and Global Chief Information Officer of Sanofi, a $46 billion global innovative healthcare leader. Sanofi is a corporate sponsor of WBC, and Lakshmi has been an active champion on the Advisory Council and Companies of Purpose steering committee. Prior to joining Sanofi, she was the VP and Chief Information Officer of Boeing. From 2012 to 2016, Eleswarpu worked for The Coca-Cola Company. She has her BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Akron, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About WBC

WBC is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. We mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations to accelerate change. For more information visit: www.wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

Also from this source

Women Business Collaborative Announces Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award Honorees and Registration for the 2023 Action for Impact Summit

Register Now for the Annual Rethinking and Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business Forum to Hear From Key Companies About Workforce Trends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.