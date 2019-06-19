Women Business Conference Targets NextGen Business Owners

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) and the NEXTGEN Chamber of Commerce are inviting young women 15 years and older to develop their curiosity, confidence and mindset while pursuing an entrepreneurial path during this year's annual Women's Business Conference (WBC) in Jacksonville, Florida from October 13-15, 2019. The theme of this year's conference is "Our Time is Now."

"A recent Gallup poll shows seven out of 10 high school students want to start their own business," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "We know the WBC could be a springboard for these inspiring minds, and we want to help by exposing them to future role models, fostering their curiosity, confidence and entrepreneurial mindset."

As the women business owner segment of our economy continues to grow, it is important that our nation develops programming to target this growing sector of our workforce and cultivates the next generation of women business owners. The WBC will bring life-changing connections, education and resources to young and emerging entrepreneurs.

"Women and next gen women entrepreneurs are an integral part of the economy. It is vital that we provide resources and support to this growing business movement. We are thrilled to partner with the best in the business --- NAWBO -- to help lift up this important part of the economy," said Amy English, NEXTGEN Chamber of Commerce.

The NAWBO WBC draws nearly a thousand women business owners and offers break-out sessions that provide practical and inspirational tools to scale and grow businesses of all sizes, from solopreneurs to multi-million dollar enterprises. The keynote speaker is Lisa Ling, the former field correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and contributor to ABC News' Nightline and National Geographic's Explorer. Another motivational speaker will be Tiffany Dufu, Founder and CEO of The Cru.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

About NEXTGEN Chamber of Commerce

The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is America's first business organization supporting our emerging entrepreneurs and business owners under the age of forty (40). We want to turn the tide in favor of millennials and support the generation that has been tasked with carrying America's economy through the 21st century. Data proves that if given the opportunity, the vast number of Americans under 40 want to start businesses. We want to promote an inclusive economy that enables them to do so. To learn more, please visit www.nextgenchamber.org.

