Women Business Organization Leaders Make History - Collaborating to Accelerate Results - Collective Action on Representation in Executive Suites and Boardrooms with Diversity and Parity

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented act of collaboration, the CEOs and leaders of 22 prominent women's business organizations will convene in Washington to launch a shared mission to accelerate the pace toward achieving gender pay parity and the appointment women — especially women of color — to C-suite roles and boards.

These business leaders will unite under the auspices of the Women Business Collaborative (WBC) to share their individual organization's strategic priorities and identify concrete, collaborative actions to quicken the pace toward the achievement of the goals. The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) was formed to amplify, support and share results of organizations, institutions and the broader community. Women account for just 5% of CEOs at Fortune 500 companies and the numbers in the boards; C-suite and board numbers for the Russell 3000 are worse. The numbers are even more alarming for women of color, who hold less than 5% of the positions in C-suites and on corporate boards.

The groups have committed to an Organization Proclamation, and the leaders present have committed to an Individual Leaders' Commitment to leverage one another's priorities and core competencies, pledging shared advocacy and celebration of individual and collective efforts.

Through WBC, the member groups will focus on eight action areas: — Women in the C-Suite with P&L Responsibility— CEO Leadership and Sponsorship—Women in the Boardroom— Gender Parity and Equity in Pay and Promotion— Diversity and Inclusion— Entrepreneurship and Access to Capital — Learning and Development— Strategic Ccommunications, Media and Outreach

The Women Business Collaborative Roundtable includes leader organizations that are advancing missions to support the full partnership of men and women business leaders. Collectively, they reach and represent thousands of companies and millions of senior business executives. "Together we will amplify our voices, programs and action," said Edie Fraser, CEO of the WBC. Working Mother Media's CEO Subha Barry explained it this way: "These leaders represent an inspirational and inspired action team. We will walk together and walk far. We will pick each other up when we tire and we will cheer each other on as we find success."

WBC believes: Collaboration will produce outcomes greater than the sum of the parts.

We are #FasterTogether Twitter@WBCollaborative



PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS and Movements: 2020 Women on Boards

ATHENA International; C200; Catalyst; Diversity Best Practices; Diversity Woman Media; Enterprising Women Magazine; Executive Leadership Council; Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ; Latino Corporate Directors Association; National Association for Female Executives ; National Association of Corporate Directors; Paradigm for Parity Coalition; theBoardList; Thirty Percent Coalition; U.S. 30% Club Watermark; Women Corporate Directors; Women in the Boardroom' WOMEN Unlimited; Women's Forum of New York; Working Mother Media

"IF YOU WANT TO GO FAST, GO ALONE. IF YOU WANT TO GO FAR, GO TOGETHER." AFRICAN PROVERB

