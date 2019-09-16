Women Employed Offers Equal Pay Toolkit for Employers & Job Seekers

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29th, Illinois' new No Salary History Law will take effect, barring employers from seeking information about past wages of job applicants during the hiring process. It's a major advance for pay equity—the practice of factoring past wages into salary offers is a major contributing factor to persistent wage gaps.

In advance of the law's effective date, Women Employed has created tools to help employers and job seekers navigate this change. Our toolkit includes:

Information for employers on the basics of the law, including what activities are restricted and allowed; how this law will help close the gender wage gap; and what other actions forward-thinking employers can take to advance equal pay in their workplaces.

"Women Employed led the charge to pass this important law," explained Sharmili Majmudar, Women Employed's EVP of Policy and Organizational Advancement. "We're thrilled to offer these tools to help job seekers understand their rights, and employers not only comply with the law, but to go the extra mile to ensure more equitable workplaces."

You can access the Equal Pay Toolkit at https://womenemployed.org/resources/no-salary-history-and-pay-equity-toolkit/

Women Employed relentlessly pursues equity for women in the workforce by effecting policy change, expanding access to educational opportunities, and advocating for fair and inclusive workplaces to make the world a better place for us all. Since 1973, Women Employed has opened doors, broken down barriers, and created fundamental, systemic change. For more information, visit https://womenemployed.org, or follow @WomenEmployed on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

