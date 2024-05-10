Women in Fintech Need More Models: Insights from Female Leaders Shared in Interview Series by Drofa Comms

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Drofa Comms , a PR firm for finance and fintech, released a special magazine as a part of an initiative encouraging women to embrace their potential and become more visible within the business community. 'Women leading the way' is a collection of insights on female leadership directly from fintech entrepreneurs and managers. The issue is aimed at supporting women in fintech and highlighting the challenges the industry is facing in diversity and inclusivity.

The firm interviewed 11 female founders and C-level managers of fintech companies based at Rise, created by Barclays in London. The discussions spanned from the interviewees' leadership opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated environment to their perspective on inclusion and diversity in fintech.

The interviewees emphasised a notable shortage of women seeking IT and finance roles in fintech. It may be caused by the fact that young girls still hardly opt for tech and finance-related education after school and lack role models. Moreover, most of the speakers highlighted that it is crucial for women to develop self-confidence, embrace the ability to overcome peer pressure and speak up fearlessly. Ultimately, interviewees agreed that diverse management teams have a positive effect on business success.

Studies show that companies with women in management teams tend to be more resilient in their development and generate more profit – according to McKinsey research, female-led companies are at least 25% more likely to have above-average profitability. However, companies founded by women still receive much less investment than their male-founded competitors. This is especially noticeable in the fintech sector.

"Drofa Comms is a female-led company. We know firsthand about the challenges touched upon during the interviews. When I started my career 17 years ago, I was the only woman in the room at industry events. However, nowadays, the field is noticeably shifting towards inclusivity. We find it our mission to support the community of women leaders in the sector – both from the client and community side. We are lucky to be working with outstanding female leaders and proudly promoting them in the media," noted Valentina Drofa, co-founder and CEO of Drofa Comms.

A copy of the issue is accessible through Drofa Comms' website page.

SOURCE Drofa Comms