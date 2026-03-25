Women in Healthcare Campaign Launches Headlined by Kahyun Kim

National Campaign Highlights the Impact, Leadership, and Future of Women Transforming Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Women in Healthcare, debuting within USA Today and online today. This national campaign brings together leading medical professionals, researchers, advocates, and innovators to spotlight the critical role women play in shaping the future of healthcare.

View PDF Women in Healthcare

At a time when women make up nearly 80% of the U.S. healthcare workforce, this campaign explores both the progress made and the persistent gaps in leadership, equity, and representation across the industry. From clinical care to executive leadership, women are driving meaningful change that improves patient outcomes and strengthens healthcare systems nationwide.

This year's campaign is headlined by actress Kahyun Kim, known for her role as nurse Serena on NBC's "St. Denis." Through her work and advocacy, Kim emphasizes the importance of representation, balance, and authenticity in high-pressure healthcare environments. Her story underscores a central theme of the campaign: Visibility and empowerment are essential to advancing women in medicine.

The campaign covers a wide range of critical topics, including women in leadership, health equity, clinical innovation, cardiovascular health, workplace wellness, and the integration of artificial intelligence in patient care. It also addresses systemic challenges such as gender disparities in executive roles, work-life balance, and underinvestment in women's health research.

Featured Experts & Voices Include:

Kahyun Kim

Deanna J. Wathington, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP

Sian Jones-Jobst, M.D., FAAP

Ami Bhatt, M.D., FACC

Eileen Barrett, M.D., M.P.H.

Dr. Carla Jackie Sampson, Ph.D., M.B.A., FACHE

Stephanie Y. Whitehead, M.B.A., M.P.H., MLS(ASCP)CM

Dr. Magda Robalo

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

American Public Health Association (APHA)

American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

American College of Cardiology

NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service

Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR)

Women in Global Health

Women as One

American Association of Women Dentists

American College of Emergency Physicians

Women Health Summit innovation Series

Susan G. Komen

American Society of Clinical Pathology

American Academy of Pediatrics

Special Editorial Spotlight: Kahyun Kim

The Women in Healthcare campaign features an exclusive interview with Kahyun Kim, who discusses her role portraying a healthcare professional on television and the broader impact of representation in medicine. Drawing from her personal experiences and her mother's career in healthcare, Kim reflects on the importance of balancing compassion with professionalism, breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the multidimensional nature of women in medical roles.

Through her platform, Kim highlights how storytelling can humanize healthcare workers, challenge outdated perceptions, and inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in medicine. Her perspective reinforces the campaign's message that women can be both highly skilled professionals and authentic individuals, reshaping what leadership and excellence look like in healthcare.

"Women in healthcare are not only the backbone of the system — they are its future," said a Mediaplanet spokesperson. "This campaign aims to elevate their voices, address systemic barriers, and inspire meaningful progress toward a more equitable and effective healthcare landscape."

Through expert-driven editorial, in-depth interviews, and cross-platform storytelling, Women in Healthcare seeks to foster dialogue, inspire leadership, and drive continued investment in women across all areas of medicine.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today, March 25, within copies of USA Today and online at educationandcareernews.com.

To explore the full campaign, visit: Women in Healthcare - Education and Career News

Media Contact:

Josh Rouse

Operation and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet