Women in HVACR announces keynote speakers for its 2026 annual conference

Christine Cashen and Rebecca Heiss bring a message of leadership and resilience to the Built for Speed

event in Indianapolis in September

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, has selected Christine Cashen and Rebecca Heiss to serve as keynote speakers at the group's 2026 annual conference, Built for Speed, which will be held at the JW Marriott Indianapolis Sept. 27-29.

Women in HVACR has announced that author, speaker and cancer survivor Christine Cashen, left, and stress physiologist and leadership expert Rebecca Heiss will serve as keynote speakers at the group’s 2026 annual conference.

"Christine and Rebecca bring a powerful combination of humor, science and real-world experience that aligns perfectly with our mission," said WHVACR President Jane Sidebottom. "Their keynote sessions will inspire attendees to embrace challenges, build resilience and continue to grow as leaders in the HVACR industry."

Cashen is a nationally recognized speaker who has spent more than 20 years connecting with audiences through humor and real-world insight. She's the award-winning author of "The Good Stuff" and "It's YOUR Business," and her background spans roles as a university admissions officer, corporate trainer and broadcaster. Her perspective is also shaped by her experience as a cancer survivor, which brings an added level of authenticity and strength to her message.

Joining her is Heiss, a stress physiologist and leadership expert with a doctorate in biology. She is dedicated to helping individuals harness fear as a catalyst for growth, and her research has been recognized by the National Science Foundation. Heiss is also the founder and CEO of a leadership development platform and the author of "Springboard" and "Instinct." Through her Fearless Masterclass and global speaking engagements, she gives audiences practical ways to reframe stress, boost performance and navigate change.

Conference highlights also include:

Networking opportunities with HVACR professionals from across the country

Educational sessions focused on leadership, career growth and industry trends

Programming designed to support women at every stage of their careers

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR