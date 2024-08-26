Women in HVACR Announces Sponsorship of the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series

The group's president to speak to students and apprentices who attend the event's student summit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announced today that it is a sponsor of the 2024 ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (ETCS) to be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 11–13.

"This competition is like the Olympics for HVAC employees in that it showcases the very best HVAC technicians and apprentices from across the country who will compete at an elite level," said Women in HVACR Executive Director Amy O'Grady. "Women in HVACR is thrilled to sponsor such an exciting event that celebrates the skills that hardworking men and women of the trades have to perform every day to make sure we stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer."

The ServiceTitan ETCS series is a competition of elite professionals and apprentices in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry who will showcase their skills in a custom-built arena. The program was built to celebrate the incredible range of skills tradesmen and women perform daily to install, maintain and repair America's HVAC systems.

In addition to the competition, Women in HVACR president, Lori Tschohl, has been selected as a featured speaker at the ETCS Student & Apprentice Summit held alongside the championship competition. The summit welcomes hundreds of students who are studying or apprenticed to become skilled trades workers and allows them to experience some light hands-on activities to gain a deeper understanding of the trade, explore potential career paths and connect with industry professionals.

At the summit, Tschohl will give a 10-minute presentation and then answer student questions.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Women in HVACR to speak to the next generation of women about the advantages they have if they choose a career in the skilled trades," said Tschohl, owner of Eagle Pipe & Mechanical, a leading HVAC contractor in Poulsbo, WA. "We're excited about our role at the event and the student summit. We look forward to both the competition and to talking with students entering the HVAC industry."

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

