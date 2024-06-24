Women in HVACR Appoints Its First Full-Time Executive Director

Amy O'Grady went from the fashion industry to an effective contractor and leader in the heating and cooling industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, today announced it has appointed industry sales and marketing expert and licensed HVAC contractor Amy O'Grady as its first executive director.

Incoming Women in HVACR Executive Director Amy O’Grady will draw on her experiences as a marketing professional and an HVAC contractor to lead the non-profit women’s advocacy group.

O'Grady brings more than 13 years of experience as a licensed contractor, sales and marketing director and events manager to the WHVACR family. She also served four years as the executive director for the North Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Association (NFACCA).

"Women in HVACR has always been a completely volunteer-only organization, but since we now offer such a long list of networking events, educational programs and scholarship funds to our members, we needed someone on our permanent staff to manage all the good work that we do," said 2024 WHVACR President Lori Tschohl. "With her background in the HVAC industry and executive director leadership, Amy brings a unique blend of creativity and strategic vision to our organization. We are confident she will provide the necessary oversight to help our board achieve its goals and take Women in HVACR to new heights."

O'Grady is a graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in textiles and consumer sciences. After starting her career as a product developer and assistant buyer in the fashion industry, O'Grady began honing her leadership skills in business development, marketing and event planning as a marketing manager for a regional grocery chain and for Charlie's Tropic Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

"It was during my tenure as marketing director for Charlie's Tropic that I discovered my passion for the HVAC industry and entrepreneurship," O'Grady said. "I was able to modernize the company's identity by crafting unique content and developing data-driven marketing programs to stay on top of the ever-changing digital market."

She also reached a significant milestone at the HVAC company by becoming a licensed contractor, which helped her master her craft and put her on her current career trajectory.

Her next position was as the executive director for the NFACCA, where she demonstrated her adaptability and willingness to learn new skills. She spent more than four years in this role before accepting the position at WHVACR.

"My role at NFACCA certainly helped prepare me for the job I'm taking on at Women in HVACR," she said. "I look forward to bringing my industry knowledge to our team so that I can help this organization grow and create a dynamic environment that inspires more women to start careers in the skilled trades."

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

