Women in HVACR records largest endowment fund donation to date

Donations to be used as a resource to support the growth of women in HVACR careers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announced a $100,000 donation from Synchrony Bank at their Women in HVACR Conference in October. With the generous donation, the total endowment fund contributions reached $150,000 in 2024.

With a goal of reaching $1 million to provide six scholarships to women in perpetuity, the fund was created to ease the cost of education for women seeking careers in the HVACR industry.

Women in HVACR has announced they received a $100,000 donation from Synchrony Bank. With the generous donation, the total endowment fund contributions reached $150,000 in 2024.

"Education is expensive, and we understand that," said Lori Tschohl, president of Women in HVACR. "The scholarship fund is at the heart of what Women in HVACR stands for. Synchrony Bank's contribution, in addition to the other donations, takes us one step closer to reaching our goal. HVACR is such a rewarding industry, and these supporters help provide women with the education and resources necessary for success."

Created in 2022 by Ruth King, founder of Women in HVACR, the endowment fund has received donations totaling $122,000 in 2022 and $65,000 in 2023.

"By investing in scholarships for women in trades like HVACR, we're not only supporting individual career growth but also strengthening the industry as a whole," said Curtis Howse, executive vice president and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our partnership with Women in HVACR aligns with Synchrony's commitment to expanding access to education and supporting diversity in trade industries."

Women in HVACR accepts applications for scholarships through June 1 each year. Recipients are announced in September.

To learn more about the Women in HVACR Endowment fund or to donate, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/endowment.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Women in HVACR