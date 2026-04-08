Women in HVACR to host regional meeting in Houston in May

The two-day Step Into Your Power event will bring industry professionals together for networking and leadership development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, will host its Step Into Your Power regional meeting in Houston on May 12-13 at the Houston Marriott Westchase, bringing together industry professionals for two days of networking, education and leadership development.

Six-time American Ninja Warrior, former biochemist and Miss Fitness America Angela Gargano will be the featured speaker at Women in HVACR’s Step Into Your Power regional meeting in Houston on May 12-13.

"Regional meetings like this play an important role in building connections and supporting women at every stage of their careers," said WHVACR President Jane Sidebottom. "Research shows that women with mentors are more likely to be promoted, ask for more challenging assignments and aspire to senior leadership positions. By creating spaces for women in the skilled trades to collaborate and learn from one another, we are helping strengthen the future of the entire HVACR industry."

Speaker Angela Gargano will deliver a keynote address to inspire attendees to take bold action, build confidence and lead with purpose. As a six-time American Ninja Warrior, former biochemist and Miss Fitness America, Gargano tore her ACL live on national television but rebuilt both her body and her life, proving setbacks can become launchpads. She is known for her "Be the FIRST" mentality, which encourages people to turn fear into fuel and take the first step toward growth and possibility.

Step Into Your Power kicks off with a networking cocktail reception on May 12, followed by a full day of programming featuring valuable insights from HVACR professionals throughout the region. Other highlights include:

Educational sessions focused on leadership development and career advancement

Discussions addressing workforce challenges and industry trends

Strategies to help women build confidence and step into leadership roles

Collaborative environment designed to share knowledge and experiences

The regional meeting will also emphasize the importance of mentorship and creating accessible pathways for more women to enter and thrive in HVACR careers. The event is $499 per person for WHVACR members and $599 for non-members.

For more information about the regional meeting, visit womeninhvacr.org/step-into-your-power and for more information on Women in HVACR, visit womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR