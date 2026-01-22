Women in HVACR unveils new leadership for 2026

New board and executive appointment strengthen the organization's mission and long-term impact on the home service industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announced today it has elected its new executive board and board of directors, including new President Jane Sidebottom and Vice President Christyn Mueller.

Women in HVACR unveils its new board for 2026. Pictured are, left to right, Janal Reid, Angela Miller, Jane Sidebottom, Becky Hoelscher, Lisa Knapp, Christyn Mueller, Kristin Gallup, Jazmin Ramirez and Crystal Williams.

Additionally, Women in HVACR has appointed Meghan Millard as its new executive director. Millard oversees organizational operations and member engagement while advancing programming that supports mentorship, education and career development for women across the skilled trades.

Women make up about 3% of the HVACR workforce and often face barriers to entry, advancement and leadership, including limited access to mentorship and professional networks. Women in HVACR addresses these challenges by providing education, mentorship and leadership development that support career growth and help strengthen the industry's workforce.

"Women in HVACR is essential to advancing and developing talented women across the industry," Sidebottom said. "Women bring critical leadership and expertise to contracting, and increasing their participation drives innovation, workforce growth and business success. As president, I look forward to working with our leadership team to expand access and opportunity for women in this important industry."

Sidebottom is the president and founder of Applied Marketing Knowledge, LLC (AMK), a marketing and management consulting firm that helps manufacturers, distributors and service companies grow their businesses, particularly in the HVACR and home services sectors. She launched AMK in 2007 and has since guided more than 60 organizations in expanding their commercial, residential, and industrial market presence.

Mueller is director of global learning and development at Johnson Controls in Muskego, Wisconsin, and brings extensive experience in leadership development, training strategy and organizational growth. In her role, she will help support WHVACR's educational initiatives and leadership programming for members across the industry.

The remainder of the executive board includes:

Kristin Gallup , Carrier Enterprise director of product management, is the immediate past president

, Carrier Enterprise director of product management, is the immediate past president Angela Miller , brand ambassador for Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, is the treasurer.

, brand ambassador for Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, is the treasurer. Crystal Williams, founder and lead strategist for Lemon Seed Marketing, is the executive board secretary.

The new board of directors is made up of:

Becky Hoelscher, senior account manager for Arkema in Sidney, Ohio.

senior account manager for Arkema in Sidney, Ohio. Lisa Knapp , president and founder of Sea of Possibility Leadership Consulting, Inc. in Juno Beach, Florida.

, president and founder of Sea of Possibility Leadership Consulting, Inc. in Juno Beach, Florida. Janal Reid , owner of Serveway Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC and of Next Generation Tradesmen Foundation, both in Dallas.

, owner of Serveway Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC and of Next Generation Tradesmen Foundation, both in Dallas. Jazmin Ramirez, executive director of growth for CI Web Group in Los Angeles.

Together, the executive board and board of directors guide WHVACR's strategic direction, oversee financial stewardship and ensure strong governance in support of the organization's mission.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

