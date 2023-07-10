Women in Law Empowerment Forum Again Certifies Wilson Elser a "Gold Standard Firm"

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it is again certified a Gold Standard Firm by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF). The WILEF recognizes women attorneys from the largest law firms and corporate law departments in the United States, London and Paris.

The organization's highest honor, Gold Standard Certification, requires a U.S. law firm to have a total of at least 300 practicing attorneys and to meet certain mandatory criteria for women and women of color. This initiative is the centerpiece of the WILEF's continued commitment to being the change agent for women in law firms to rise within the firm as business developers and leaders.

"Wilson Elser is proud to be again named a WILEF Gold Standard certified law firm," said Carolyn O'Connor, Chair of Wilson Elser's Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered (WAVE) Employee Resource Group. "Gold Standard certification is proof that Wilson Elser is committed to diversity and equity in all ranks of firm leadership."

Angela Russell, Chair of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, added, "Wilson Elser is a leading national law firm for many reasons, and our efforts to advance the next generation of women attorney leaders is an important one."

Learn more about the Women in Law Empowerment Forum as well as Wilson Elser's WAVE and related initiatives. Go to: https://wilef.com/ and https://www.wilsonelser.com/about/diversity/womens_initiative_wave

