Women in Motorsports North America and Jostens Announce 'SHEro' Program

DEARBORN, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jostens, the official provider and sponsor of NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, and Motorsports Memorabilia, has joined forces with Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), a community of professionals dedicated to advancing opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Through this partnership, WIMNA and Jostens are pleased to launch the 2023 WIMNA 'SHEro' program to recognize and celebrate outstanding women in the motorsports industry.

The WIMNA SHEro program invites nominations of exceptional women from tracks, race teams, and other motorsports connected organizations. (Link: SHEro – WIMNA) Each person/organization nominating a SHEro will be required to purchase a WIMNA SHEro Award as a part of the nomination. The trophies will be custom engraved by Jostens. Presenting material and the nominee's profile will be featured on the Jostens and WIMNA social media pages. A percentage of the proceeds from each trophy goes to WIMNA to help support its mission.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with WIMNA in recognizing outstanding women throughout motorsports," says Curt Bruns of Jostens. "I can't wait to hear about all these women's impressive journeys and ultimately recognize the top SHEro award winner at the national summit in November!"

"Partnering with Jostens on our WIMNA SHEro program to recognize some of the incredible women in our sport is a unique opportunity to spotlight the valued contributors," said Cindy Sisson, WIMNA Executive Director. "I wish we could recognize everyone who combined do so much to advance our cause. We're all very thankful our community keeps growing and look for our SHEro award to be highly respected in the industry."

All nominees submitted before September 1, 2023, will be automatically entered to win the WIMNA National SHEro Award, to be presented at the upcoming Women with Drive III Summit in Avondale, AZ, on November 7th and 8th. The winner of this prestigious award will receive free admission to the Summit, including paid flight and hotel expenses. They will also have the opportunity to speak about their experiences and highlight their efforts to promote diversity in motorsports.

This partnership between Jostens and WIMNA is an important step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women in motorsports. By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of outstanding women in the industry, the WIMNA SHEro program aims to inspire the next generation of female leaders in motorsports.

For more news and details, please see www.WomenInMotorsportsNA.com.

ABOUT WOMEN IN MOTORSPORTS N.A.

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, ensuring our sport's continued strength and successful future.

ABOUT JOSTENS



Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs, and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college, and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

