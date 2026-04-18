WOMEN in the Spotlight! The 2026 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies Awards Gala Held

YIWU, China, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. In the bright and warm days of April, with spring in full bloom, the grand ballroom on the third floor of the Yiwu Marriott Hotel was a vibrant gathering. Outstanding female entrepreneurs from various sections of the Yiwu Market gathered in their elegant attire to share the glorious moment of the 2026 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies Awards Gala. The selection campaign, launched on March 8, attracted thousands of female entrepreneurs from the Yiwu Market. Voting was conducted across the Yiwugo app, official WeChat accounts, and the website. The evaluation criteria continued to cover multiple dimensions, including Business Excellence and Image Excellence, aiming to fully showcase the achievements of Yiwugo's female entrepreneurs and their enterprises in areas such as digital transformation, overseas market expansion, and global supply chain integration.

2026 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies with General Manager Wang Jianjun

Ultimately, the title of 2026 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies was awarded to: Fu Jiangyan (Zhangweichao Socks Firm), Xu Xiaohui (Little Bee Towels), Peng Jirong (Dongyang Jirong Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd), Li Chuanzhi (Chengfa Tableware Firm), Wang Xiaohong (Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory), Bao Qiaoli (Bole Plush Pendant Toy), Li Hong (Yiwu Hanbang Daily Necessities Firm), Wu Yajun (Ziyi Stationery Firm), Wang Chunxing (Butterfly Fly Lace Firm), and Zheng Huili (Yiwu Lihong household products Co., Ltd).

In addition, twenty other entrepreneurs, including He Wenjuan (Zhihua Jewelry Box), Jin Chengfeng (Lanmo Textile Co., Ltd), Cui Yanping (Xin Tai Yang Shower Curtain And Towel Factory), and Zhang Huoqing (Happy Sisters Plush Toy), received the Top Boss Ladies Nomination award.

"Women hold up half the sky" – nowhere is this more evident than in the Yiwu Market. To showcase the entrepreneurial spirit and "she-power" of female business owners in the market, Yiwugo launched the Top Boss Ladies Awards in 2016. To date, this campaign has been held for 11 consecutive years, becoming one of the benchmark activities in the Yiwu Market.

Over the years, driven by this campaign, participating female entrepreneurs have become increasingly active, with nearly 700 Top Boss Ladies recognized. They have not only steadfastly managed their shops but have also leveraged their unique empathy and customer insight as female entrepreneurs to drive comprehensive brand upgrades, from product innovation to communication methods, breathing new life into traditional brands in the new era.

Amid the surging digital wave, artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at unprecedented speed and scale. This year's Top Boss Ladies winners and nominees have bravely stepped into the spotlight, keeping pace with the times, actively embracing evolving business models and technological change. By replacing experience with data, using digital platforms to break geographical boundaries, and leveraging digital intelligence to break through development bottlenecks, they are driving a transition from OEM exports to global branding.

Fu Jiangyan of Zhangweichao Socks Firm is a typical example. Having shifted from initially waiting for customers to now skillfully using AI tools and mastering live streaming and short videos, she has used the platform as a lever to swiftly move her traditional foreign trade enterprise into a new stage of digital-intelligent trade, applying new technologies and business models to enhance enterprise development.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the Yiwu Development Experience. Over the past two decades, the Yiwu Market has completed its iterative upgrade from market stalls to a global digital trade center. Generations of business owners have transformed from street stall vendors into modern commercial entities, achieving a deep integration of personal growth with the market's development. Yiwugo, always in sync with the rhythm of the Yiwu Market, will continue to focus on its female entrepreneurs, constantly uncovering their vivid and dynamic stories of striving, thoughtfully documenting the journeys of these resilient women who shine in their own quiet ways, and witnessing, supporting, and accompanying their growth and success.

As a local e-commerce platform rooted in and serving the market, Yiwugo will continue to gain deeper insights into user needs, strengthen its technological capabilities, explore cutting-edge applications, and accelerate product iteration. Amid a volatile external environment, it will connect market entrepreneurs with more global resources, helping them expand into broader international markets.

SOURCE Yiwugo.com