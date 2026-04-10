From March to August: Yiwu's Christmas Export Peak Season in Full Swing

YIWU, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the complexity and volatility of the global trade environment, consumers worldwide remain steadfast in their pursuit of festive experiences and an enhanced quality of life. In Yiwu, the peak season for Christmas exports kicked off as expected in March, driving the entire industry chain into full swing.

Product display images available on Yiwugo.com

Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. According to data from Yiwugo, search and order volumes for Christmas-related products, such as Christmas trees and Santa Claus decorations, have been steadily increasing since March. This seasonal surge is supported by long-established manufacturers with deep industry roots, many of whom have been operating for more than a decade, and some for over 20 years.

"Christmas Gift": Leveraging Guangdong's Craftsmanship to Fulfill Yiwu's Global Orders

Lu Fei, the head of Christmas Gift, brings over 20 years of experience in the Christmas gift industry. To guarantee exceptional product quality, the company has established its production base in Guangdong, capitalizing on the region's superior craftsmanship and robust supply chain resources. Committed to rigorous manufacturing standards, it steadfastly rejects low-quality mass production.

"Yiwugo has provided our company with substantial growth opportunities," Lu Fei remarked. His store ranks among the platform's Top 20 across all industries, with average daily traffic recently exceeding 5,000 visitors. Impressively, over 70% of online trial-order customers have been converted into long-term major offline clients.

Christmas Gift specializes in Christmas figurines, miniature Christmas trees, and nutcrackers, offering nearly 10,000 product varieties, many of which are protected by proprietary patents. The company maintains stringent quality control throughout the production processes: telescopic products undergo multiple tests to ensure seamless operation and durability, while illuminated items are crafted to meet the highest industry standards. At its Guangdong production base, Christmas trees alone undergo up to nine surface-finishing techniques, far exceeding basic coating requirements.

The company is dedicated to launching new product series every six months. This year, its newly introduced miniature Christmas tree display box, known for its elegant design, secured a single order of over 80,000 units from a US client. Since April, repeat orders from South American customers have remained strong, while several long-term partners have each recorded annual purchases surpassing RMB 1 million.

Shengfa: Craftsmanship as the Foundation of Quality Excellence

With over two decades of industry experience, Shengfa Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. has consistently placed product quality and R&D innovation at the core of its competitiveness. Its Christmas trees, LED fiber-optic trees, wreaths, rattan products, and related items are exported to markets across the Middle East, Europe, Japan, the ROK, South America and beyond.

Under the leadership of Chen Yongnian, the company remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest quality standards. All materials are 100% virgin, and the flocking on the artificial plants is dense and flawless, leaving no room for compromise or substandard workmanship. Before each batch departs the factory, every product undergoes a minimum of five comprehensive inspections. These stringent quality controls have allowed Shengfa to maintain its partnerships with several established European traders for over a decade. In Brazil, a major client operating more than 2,000 supermarkets records annual purchases exceeding RMB 3 million.

More than 80% of Shengfa's core production team members are highly skilled technicians with over eight years of experience. The company regularly hosts training sessions to maintain its commitment to quality excellence through craftsmanship. Chen Yongnian noted that in 2025, the company forged partnerships with several prestigious clients through Yiwugo, reinforcing its confidence in expanding its presence on this platform.

With the Christmas procurement season now in full swing, clients from Brazil and other South American markets have begun placing early orders. As a result, the company's production schedule is fully booked through August.

From Online Traffic to Offline Deals: Yiwugo Connects Merchants to the Global Market

In Yiwu, many Christmas goods manufacturers have followed a similar development path to that of Christmas Gift and Shengfa. As the official platform for Yiwu's commodities market, Yiwugo is dedicated to integrating online and offline channels, wholesale and retail operations, and domestic and cross-border trade, thereby bridging global buyers and local producers. Through this model, the platform delivers end-to-end services from online inquiries and sample dispatch to offline transactions.

As the peak season gains momentum, a wide range of new Christmas products will be shipped by Yiwu merchants through Yiwugo to destinations around the world. Behind this global journey are factory workers, Yiwugo's business operators, and quality controllers, whose dedication and professionalism help ensure the timely delivery of Christmas products to markets worldwide, reflecting the craftsmanship and warmth of Chinese-made goods.

SOURCE Yiwugo.com