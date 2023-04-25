Women in Travel THRIVE Hosts First In-Person Event at HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week

Unleashing Women's Potential – Women in Travel Thrive @ HSMAI offers breakthrough opportunities to connect with top travel industry leaders and access breakthrough resources for career advancement

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Travel THRIVE, a global movement to increase women's representation in travel industry leadership, announces its first-ever in-person empowerment event. Held in conjunction with HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week, Women in Travel Thrive @ HSMAI welcomes women to come together and learn new strategies for career advancement.

"Unleashing Women's Potential," will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel Centre Toronto at Monday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. Registration is free for all HSMAI and HITEC attendees. For those who are unable to attend in-person, a simultaneous virtual event will also be offered.

Bestselling author Randi Braun will deliver a keynote speech based on the teachings of her book, Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work. Additional panelists include Traci Mercer, senior vice president and head of accommodations for Priceline; Lisa Jordan, senior director of digital marketing at Red Roof; Dorothy Dowling, managing director of HTL; and Ankur Randev, chief commercial officer for Highgate, along with special guest Thynk Chief Experience Officer Melissa Jurkoic. The event will be moderated by Mercedes Blanco, Women in Travel THRIVE board member and chief partnership officer for The Hotels Network.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HSMAI to bring our event to Commercial Strategy Week," said Women in Travel THRIVE Founder and Expedia Group Senior Director Silvia Camarota. "Our event features some of the most inspirational women in travel leadership, all of whom are committed to bringing others up the career ladder alongside them. Attendees will learn from their experiences, connect with others from across the globe, and gain access to valuable career resources."

Elyse Kaplan, a Women in Travel THRIVE Empowerment Bundle recipient shared her success and encouraged others to join in this year's event adding, "The resources I gained through Women in Travel THRIVE helped me to become more marketable as a leader. I returned to the industry in a new role thanks to the networking and knowledge that I accessed through the organization and its community of professional women. I feel better situated in my career now, and to be able to give back to other women as we ascend in our careers together."

Founded in the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, Women in Travel THRIVE has grown from a small collaborative to a worldwide community of women and allies. Its virtual "Day of Impact" events draw a broad range of participants – from the C-suite to the front lines of the travel industry – to eliminate career regression among women in travel.

To register for Unleashing Women's Potential – Women in Travel Thrive @ HSMAI, please visit www.womenintravelthrive.com/events-resources/doi-2023.

Media Contact: Megan Paquin

Paquin Public Relations, LLC

(407) 432-7066

[email protected]

SOURCE Women in Travel THRIVE