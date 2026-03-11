Women In Trucking Association Announces 2026 Driver of the Year Finalists

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today four finalists for the 2026 Driver of the Year award sponsored by Walmart. The annual award recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.

The 2026 Driver of the Year finalists are:

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) 2026 Driver of the Year Finalists

Ingrid Brown, Professional Driver/Operations Manager Refrigerated Freight, Blackjack Express LLC

Fabiola Campos-Buenavista, City Driver & Driver Development Instructor, FedEx Freight

Gina Jones, Professional Driver, Werner Enterprises

Kellylynn McLaughlin, National Transportation Driver Dump & Roll-Off, Clean Harbors Environmental Services

Ingrid Brown, a native of Boone, NC, has built a 46-year career in trucking defined by determination, safety advocacy, and leadership. An independent owner-operator of Rollin' B LLC, she also serves as Operations Manager for a specialized refrigerated fleet and continues to drive for Blackjack Express LLC, hauling heavy, oversize, and refrigerated freight.

A passionate advocate for highway safety, Brown serves as FMCSA's Voice of Safety for the Our Roads, Our Safety campaign and has appeared in national PSAs, billboards, on SiriusXM, and in social media outreach. Her honors include the 2015 NASTC America's Road Team and Woman Driver of the Year, the 2025 NASTC Ambassador of the Year, and the 2018 TA/Petro Citizen Driver Award

A charter member of WIT since 2007, Brown serves on the WIT Board of Directors. As a melanoma survivor, she also champions awareness and mentoring for the next generation of drivers.

Fabiola Campos-Buenavista's career in trucking began with determination and a willingness to learn. When she first joined FedEx Freight, she had little driving experience, yet by the age of 22, she was confidently operating an 18-wheeler, launching a career defined by safety, leadership, and service.

In 2014, Campos-Buenavista became the first female Driver Development Instructor at FedEx Freight. Since then, she has trained more than 40 drivers, helping them develop the skills, confidence, and discipline needed to safely operate commercial trucking equipment. Known for her encouraging and hands-on approach, she takes pride in mentoring new drivers and helping them succeed.

Today, Campos-Buenavista serves as a FedEx Road Team Captain and is actively involved in community outreach, school safety education, and disaster relief efforts.

Gina Jones exemplifies safety, leadership, and dedication in the trucking industry. After a successful career in retail management, she earned her CDL at age 50 to join her husband, Steve, on the road. With more than 1.5 million accident-free miles, Jones has received the 2024 TA Citizen Driver Award, the Werner Safe Driver Award, and the NTA President's Safe Driver Club Award.

For Jones, 2025 was a banner year, highlighted by an invitation to speak at the White House on the real-world impacts of electric vehicle mandates. As a 2022-2023 ATA America's Road Team Captain and Werner Road Team alumna, she mentors future drivers through school programs and recruitment. Jones and her husband proudly drive for Werner's Operation Freedom Fleet in a specialty-wrapped truck and participate in the 50 Mile March. Off the road, she supports charitable causes, enjoys her grandchildren, and loves riding her Harley.

Kellylynn McLaughlin is a professional commercial driver with more than 10 years of experience in dry-van operations, driver training, specialized equine transport, and over-the-road hazardous materials, hauling with Clean Harbors Environmental Services. She previously served as WIT's first Driver Ambassador, traveling nationwide to educate the public about the vital role of trucking and promoting career opportunities in the industry.

Before becoming a driver, McLaughlin earned a degree from Oklahoma State University, served in the Peace Corps, and worked internationally for a nonprofit organization.

A passionate advocate for professional drivers, McLaughlin shares the driver's perspective with industry leaders through speaking engagements, interviews, and advisory roles. She has served on several industry groups, including the FMCSA Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB), TAT Advisory Council, and the Travel Centers of America Women's Safety Advisory Panel.

The winner will be announced at the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event hosted by WIT on Friday, March 27 at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, C.H. Robinson, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.

Photo of Ingrid Brown

Photo of Fabiola Campos-Buenavista

Photo of Gina Jones

Photo of Kellylynn McLaughlin

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association, Inc.