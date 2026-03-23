Women In Trucking Association Names 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its list of 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking. The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT's official magazine, selected these individuals based upon their character and their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.

2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking

"Part of WIT's mission is to recognize women for their career accomplishments, their meaningful impact on the success of their companies, and their contributions to the industry at-large," said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO. "These 75 professionals exemplify the mission, vision, and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are impressive women to watch in our industry."

Redefining the Road magazine has been honoring top performers in the industry through this recognition program for nine years, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. Those recognized on the 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (45%), operations (20%), sales and marketing (11%), HR/talent management (7%), strategic initiatives (5%), technology (4%), engineering (4%), professional driver (3%), and technician (1%), said Everett.

Individuals recognized as 2026 "Top Women to Watch in Trucking" are:

Ana Maria Arce, sr. manager corporate sustainability & governance, Bridgestone

Allison Athey, VP, vocational sales, Daimler Truck North America

Jessica Bareford, director, sales training & enablement, Estes Express Lines

Sophia Bernard, member partner, Taylor Nelson Slattery Bernard PL

Molly Borkgren, enterprise account executive, 3PL, XPO, Inc.

Gina Bowker, PDC manager – Renton, PACCAR Parts

Lesley Boyd, VP, operations & dedicated implementation, Lew Thompson and Son Trucking

Shahera Brailey, engineering manager sr., International

Lori Brooks, VP, marketing & customer experience, ArcBest

Wanda Brooks, compliance manager, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Inc.

Maggie Burns, director – national accounts west, Old Dominion Freight Line

Stacia Capponi, VP of client services, Conversion Interactive Agency

Kate Chauvin, sr. director of client operations, Ancora Training

Alison Cochran, assistant chief engineer, Peterbilt Motors Company

Lisa Cook, district sales manager, ThermoKing

Eileen Dabrowski, founder & CEO, Apex Tide Consulting

Heike Dasilva, group director of national sales, Ryder System, Inc.

Tammy Deschler, field operations & safety specialist, YMX Logistics

Rachael Doyle, EVP client services, Fleetworthy

Tamara Draeger, CEO, Cannonball Express Transportation

Alicia Echols, director, safety & compliance, Bennett Heavy & Specialized, LLC

Lisa Fingard, VP – HR, TransX Ltd

Shaneka Fredrick, director II, operations, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Michelle Gentile, VP – vehicle supply, Penske Truck Leasing

Amber Harbold, regional terminal manager, Quality Carriers, Inc.

Melinda Herrera, district health & safety manager SOCAL, UPS

Allison Hughes, contractor relations manager, Bennett Motor Express, LLC

Natalie Jackson, sr. tractor technician, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Chelsey Johnston, director, HR, XPO, Inc.

Shanna Kearns, VP of corporate accounting, Peach State Truck Centers

Tysha Kendall, driver tractor trailer, WM

Jessie Kilgore, customized solutions manager, FedEx Freight

Lori Kincannon, CRO, Mckinney Trailers

Kimberly Knight, president & CEO, Kim's Trucker Services LLC

Maribeth Knueve, sr. VP of sales & marketing, Marten Transport, Ltd.

Renee Krug, CEO, Transflo

Julie Lawson, credit & risk manager, Direct Traffic Solutions

Michelle LeBlanc, CEO & founder, Drop & Hook

Andrea Lewis Browne, supply chain manager & quality manager, Great Dane

Shantel Lockett, VP, controller, Trimac Transportation

Keinna McKnight, SVP of HR, Clean Harbors

Rhonda McKown, group technical safety engineer, Ryder System, Inc.

Gerri McLamb, director of transportation, Performance Foodservice – Virginia

Donna Miller, sr. VP, Liberty Career Finance

Tracey Miller, director of recruiting, Tri-National, Inc.

Amy Molski, national sales manager, Echo Global Logistics

Maeve Mueller, IT security & governance, Bridgestone

Jaime Oglesby, on-site trainer (lead driver), TA Dedicated

Liz Ormond, sr. director, parcel transportation, Walmart

Maegan Ortega, HR director, Kenworth Truck Company

Lisa Paul, executive VP, transportation practice leader, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

Katy Payne, operations manager, Truck Drivers USA

Brigid Plamondon, key account manager, C.H. Robinson

Kristyn Popejoy, director of NA materials, Peterbilt Motors Company

Angela Prill, VP – intermodal network management, Schneider

Michelle Randazzo, CFO, Daimler Truck North America

Becky Reynolds, transportation manager, Dot Transportation

Christa Rugova, sr. director, business support services, PLM Fleet

Nicole Sapienza, managing member, Coastwide Marine Services LLC, Evans Network

Susan Scott, sr. key account manager, Circle K Pro

Shelley Sheagley, SVP products, Aurora Parts

Shayna Sweet, manager of dealer services & operations administration, Fleet Advantage

Samantha Thompson, VP customer success & fleet telematics, Penske

Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth, VP of pricing & market strategy, Polaris Transportation Group

Rachel Wagner, sr. project engineer – vehicle programs, Kodiak AI

Becki Wagoner, VP of strategic innovation & technology, May Trucking Company

Mandy Wells, VP, finance, Great Dane

Katie White, VP, labor, employment, ethics & compliance counsel, RXO

Melissa Wiesheier, district manager, WM

Amanda Worthen, director of driver employment, Roehl Transport

Cassie X. Lee, director of national accounts – Kenworth, PACCAR Financial Corp.

Tiffini Young, VP of customer service & planning, Bay & Bay Transportation

Jessica Yurko, director of marketing, The Evans Network of Companies

Holly Zandstra, CFO, Weller Truck Parts

Rebecca Zeman, functional lead enterprise transformation, International

This year's recognition program is sponsored by XPO, Inc. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, C.H. Robinson, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association, Inc.