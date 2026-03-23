Women In Trucking Association Names 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking
News provided byWomen In Trucking Association, Inc.
Mar 23, 2026, 06:15 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today its list of 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking. The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT's official magazine, selected these individuals based upon their character and their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.
"Part of WIT's mission is to recognize women for their career accomplishments, their meaningful impact on the success of their companies, and their contributions to the industry at-large," said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO. "These 75 professionals exemplify the mission, vision, and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are impressive women to watch in our industry."
Redefining the Road magazine has been honoring top performers in the industry through this recognition program for nine years, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. Those recognized on the 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (45%), operations (20%), sales and marketing (11%), HR/talent management (7%), strategic initiatives (5%), technology (4%), engineering (4%), professional driver (3%), and technician (1%), said Everett.
Individuals recognized as 2026 "Top Women to Watch in Trucking" are:
Ana Maria Arce, sr. manager corporate sustainability & governance, Bridgestone
Allison Athey, VP, vocational sales, Daimler Truck North America
Jessica Bareford, director, sales training & enablement, Estes Express Lines
Sophia Bernard, member partner, Taylor Nelson Slattery Bernard PL
Molly Borkgren, enterprise account executive, 3PL, XPO, Inc.
Gina Bowker, PDC manager – Renton, PACCAR Parts
Lesley Boyd, VP, operations & dedicated implementation, Lew Thompson and Son Trucking
Shahera Brailey, engineering manager sr., International
Lori Brooks, VP, marketing & customer experience, ArcBest
Wanda Brooks, compliance manager, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Inc.
Maggie Burns, director – national accounts west, Old Dominion Freight Line
Stacia Capponi, VP of client services, Conversion Interactive Agency
Kate Chauvin, sr. director of client operations, Ancora Training
Alison Cochran, assistant chief engineer, Peterbilt Motors Company
Lisa Cook, district sales manager, ThermoKing
Eileen Dabrowski, founder & CEO, Apex Tide Consulting
Heike Dasilva, group director of national sales, Ryder System, Inc.
Tammy Deschler, field operations & safety specialist, YMX Logistics
Rachael Doyle, EVP client services, Fleetworthy
Tamara Draeger, CEO, Cannonball Express Transportation
Alicia Echols, director, safety & compliance, Bennett Heavy & Specialized, LLC
Lisa Fingard, VP – HR, TransX Ltd
Shaneka Fredrick, director II, operations, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Michelle Gentile, VP – vehicle supply, Penske Truck Leasing
Amber Harbold, regional terminal manager, Quality Carriers, Inc.
Melinda Herrera, district health & safety manager SOCAL, UPS
Allison Hughes, contractor relations manager, Bennett Motor Express, LLC
Natalie Jackson, sr. tractor technician, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Chelsey Johnston, director, HR, XPO, Inc.
Shanna Kearns, VP of corporate accounting, Peach State Truck Centers
Tysha Kendall, driver tractor trailer, WM
Jessie Kilgore, customized solutions manager, FedEx Freight
Lori Kincannon, CRO, Mckinney Trailers
Kimberly Knight, president & CEO, Kim's Trucker Services LLC
Maribeth Knueve, sr. VP of sales & marketing, Marten Transport, Ltd.
Renee Krug, CEO, Transflo
Julie Lawson, credit & risk manager, Direct Traffic Solutions
Michelle LeBlanc, CEO & founder, Drop & Hook
Andrea Lewis Browne, supply chain manager & quality manager, Great Dane
Shantel Lockett, VP, controller, Trimac Transportation
Keinna McKnight, SVP of HR, Clean Harbors
Rhonda McKown, group technical safety engineer, Ryder System, Inc.
Gerri McLamb, director of transportation, Performance Foodservice – Virginia
Donna Miller, sr. VP, Liberty Career Finance
Tracey Miller, director of recruiting, Tri-National, Inc.
Amy Molski, national sales manager, Echo Global Logistics
Maeve Mueller, IT security & governance, Bridgestone
Jaime Oglesby, on-site trainer (lead driver), TA Dedicated
Liz Ormond, sr. director, parcel transportation, Walmart
Maegan Ortega, HR director, Kenworth Truck Company
Lisa Paul, executive VP, transportation practice leader, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
Katy Payne, operations manager, Truck Drivers USA
Brigid Plamondon, key account manager, C.H. Robinson
Kristyn Popejoy, director of NA materials, Peterbilt Motors Company
Angela Prill, VP – intermodal network management, Schneider
Michelle Randazzo, CFO, Daimler Truck North America
Becky Reynolds, transportation manager, Dot Transportation
Christa Rugova, sr. director, business support services, PLM Fleet
Nicole Sapienza, managing member, Coastwide Marine Services LLC, Evans Network
Susan Scott, sr. key account manager, Circle K Pro
Shelley Sheagley, SVP products, Aurora Parts
Shayna Sweet, manager of dealer services & operations administration, Fleet Advantage
Samantha Thompson, VP customer success & fleet telematics, Penske
Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth, VP of pricing & market strategy, Polaris Transportation Group
Rachel Wagner, sr. project engineer – vehicle programs, Kodiak AI
Becki Wagoner, VP of strategic innovation & technology, May Trucking Company
Mandy Wells, VP, finance, Great Dane
Katie White, VP, labor, employment, ethics & compliance counsel, RXO
Melissa Wiesheier, district manager, WM
Amanda Worthen, director of driver employment, Roehl Transport
Cassie X. Lee, director of national accounts – Kenworth, PACCAR Financial Corp.
Tiffini Young, VP of customer service & planning, Bay & Bay Transportation
Jessica Yurko, director of marketing, The Evans Network of Companies
Holly Zandstra, CFO, Weller Truck Parts
Rebecca Zeman, functional lead enterprise transformation, International
This year's recognition program is sponsored by XPO, Inc. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.
About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, C.H. Robinson, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.
SOURCE Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
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