Women Leaders Take Center Stage at Art Basel Miami to Drive Climate Action and Equity

LEBEC Hosts Panel on the Role of Women in Driving Equity-Focused Climate Solutions

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, 2024, during Art Basel Miami Beach, women-led strategy firm LEBEC convened an exclusive panel and reception, Women Leading Climate Action, at The Wolfsonian–FIU. The event brought together an exciting group of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, sponsors, brands and investors who heard from influential women addressing climate change through an equity lens.

Moderated by Alix Lebec, recently named to Worthy 100, an award that identifies 100 individuals making the most significant impact on the world, the panel featured:

Alix Lebec, founder LEBEC, Yoca Arditi-Rocha, executive director of The CLEO Institute, Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation, Stacey Boyd, founder and CEO of Olivela,Estefania Rebellon, co-founder and CEO of Yes We Can World Foundation

The discussion emphasized the need for bold, creative financial strategies to address the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and marginalized communities.

"We are at a turning point," Lebec said. "The interconnected climate and social crises demand immediate action. Climate change affects every industry and every sector, from agriculture to health to the economy, and it's crucial that we act now, united in our efforts to create a sustainable future. Women are central to these solutions, not just as stakeholders but as leaders. By creatively deploying philanthropic and investment capital at scale, we can fuel women-led organizations and transformative technologies to build a resilient, equitable future."

Yoca Arditi-Rocha, executive director of The CLEO Institute, emphasized the importance of cultivating diverse approaches to climate leadership. "At CLEO, we're addressing climate action from the bottom up, cultivating the next generation of diverse climate leaders, and the top down, helping local governments bring over $500 million dollars in federal funds for climate solutions," said Arditi-Rocha. "This intergenerational, intersectional, justice- and gender-focused approach is where the opportunity lies to scale the transformation and the solutions needed for a sustainable future for all."

Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation, stressed the need for catalytic investments. "As a mother of six, I'm driven by the urgency to secure a safe future for our children," said Vogel. "That is why VoLo Foundation is committed to investing in climate solutions. When we invest in climate solutions, we invest in healthier communities, a stronger economy and a sustainable future. Every dollar directed to climate innovation multiplies its impact, solving environmental crises and improving health, education and social equity. It's a triangle of opportunity we can't afford to ignore."

Stacey Boyd, founder and CEO of Olivela, spoke about mobilizing flexible philanthropy. "As we confront the climate crisis, it's essential to recognize that empowering women is not just a moral imperative but a crucial strategy for effective climate action," she said. "Women are often the most affected by environmental challenges, yet they are also key drivers of change. By investing in their potential and ensuring their voices are heard, we can create sustainable solutions that benefit both people and the planet. At Olivela, we believe that every purchase can contribute to this mission, turning consumer choices into powerful actions for a better future."

Bringing an intersectional lens to the discussion, Estefania Rebellon, co-founder and CEO of Yes We Can World Foundation, spoke to the indirect consequences of climate change.

"While our work at Yes We Can World Foundation focuses on providing bilingual education to refugee and migrant children at the US–Mexico border and authentic representation for Latines in media, we're increasingly seeing the impact of climate change on migration patterns," she said. "Some of the families we serve are fleeing regions where climate disasters have disrupted their livelihoods and communities. As women leaders, we recognize the interconnectedness of global challenges. By closing the education gap for these children and amplifying their stories, we're not only addressing immediate needs but also cultivating future leaders who understand firsthand the urgency of climate action."

The panel concluded with a call for urgency and collaboration before guests spent the remainder of the evening mingling within the curated halls of The Wolfsonian–FIU. Attendees were urged to leverage philanthropy, innovative finance and inclusive policies to drive systemic change.

"Women hold the solutions," said Lebec. "They are on the frontlines, they are creating change and they are building a better future. The time to act is now, and together, we can turn the tide on the climate crisis."

Attendees included the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Foundation, Miguel Bezos, Prism Family Office, Pat Mitchell, CentSai, Suzy Buckley, Water.org and WaterEquity, and MSH Partners. Guests enjoyed music by Miami-based producer and curator Andrew "no. 22" McCoy.

