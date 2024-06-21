Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC) Celebrates 2024 WOC Week in NYC, June 24-28 with the 2024 WOC Awards on June 26

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)®, the organization dedicated to community building and designed for women of color of all backgrounds in the nonprofit space, celebrates another year of championing women of color in fundraising and philanthropy in New York City, June 24–June 28 with WOC Week. The community celebration will feature the presentation of the fourth annual WOC Awards.

Yolanda F. Johnson, Founder of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC), President and CEO, YFJ Consulting LLC

Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® celebrates, inspires, and champions women of color in fundraising, philanthropy, and related fields by building community and providing unparalleled personal and professional development resources. Based in the NYC metro area, WOC serves 5 regions, 38 states, and 4 countries. For more information, visit www.woc-fp.com.

The WOC Awards NYC event will take place Wednesday, June 26 at 5:30 PM at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South. At the event, WOC® will amplify and honor the achievements of women of color leaders in the fundraising and philanthropy community with the presentation of three WOC Awards. The WOC Award for Excellence will be presented to Sara Lomelin (CEO, Philanthropy Together). The Shine Award will be presented to Hera Javaid (Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, City University of New York School of Law). The Spotlight Award will be presented to Aditi Sharma (Philanthropy Professional).

Sponsors of the WOC Awards include CCS Fundraising, Boyden, Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, Huron | GG+A Global, Howe-Lewis International, and Lindauer.

Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)® Founder Yolanda F. Johnson is a leader in fundraising, philanthropy and inclusive philanthropy. Her philanthropic work includes advising philanthropists on where to direct their resources, and through her own YFJ Philanthropies, she personally gives back to causes supporting racial and gender equity, those with disabilities and the arts. Yolanda has had an outstanding career as a performing artist, composer, producer, and educator. She has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising and philanthropy expert. For more information about Yolanda F. Johnson, click here.

For more information and to register for the June 26 WOC Awards, visit https://www.woc-fp.com/woc-awards and contact Linda to RSVP at [email protected].

