Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards Recognizes Student-Athletes and Coaches

DALLAS and BALTIMORE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour® (NYSE: UA, UAA), today announced recipients of the inaugural Women of Will ("WOW") Hall of Fame Awards. The awards, which were handed out as part of a celebration at Under Armour® headquarters on August 21-22, recognize the top 5 Athletic Directors in the WOW program based on their commitment to the WOW mission and overall ability to empower women's athletics in their schools.

This year's winners include the following high school Athletic Directors and Coaches:

Marshall High School ( Marshall, TX ): Jodi Satterwhite

( ): Alvin High School ( Alvin, TX ): Carla Newsom

( ): Carondelet High School ( Concord, CA ): Catharine Arroyo

( ): Muskego High School ( Muskego, WI ): Ryan McMillen

): Mission Viejo High School ( Mission Viejo, CA ): Susie Daher

BSN SPORTS and Under Armour® launched WOW a year ago as an exclusive women's high school sports sponsorship to empower coaches across the country with performance solutions and a robust female athletics support system that allows them to focus on what matters most — changing lives and inspiring the next generation of women to strive for greatness.

Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS, commented, "A year ago, we launched Women of Will with our long-time partner, Under Armour, to serve as the first national sponsorship program for women's high school sports teams. This effort recognizes and supports high school women – both at the coach/AD and student-athlete level – who possess the ambition and defiant swagger to overcome any obstacle. Consistent with this goal, we are thrilled to recognize five athletic directors from across the country who represent the 'best of' the WOW program. We are honored to support them and their programs and look forward to another year successful year for the WOW program."

In addition to the Hall of Fame Awards, the Women of Will Graduation Awards recognize one female athlete from every WOW school at the end of the year. The athlete is nominated by their Athletic Director and Coaches based on athletic ability, as well as commitment to academic excellence, sportsmanship, leadership on and off the court/field, and commitment to serving her community. Each winner will receive a plaque, letter from BSN SPORTS and Under Armour® and a certificate. To nominate an athlete for the Graduation Award, please visit: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/women-of-will.

To learn more about WOW and ensure your school's direct participation in the program's many benefits, please visit https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/women-of-will or contact your BSN SPORTS Sales Professionals.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

