Women-Owned The Granola Bar Makes Its Manhattan Comeback with a Midtown Flagship and Takeaway Concept

Opening July 9, the beloved Connecticut-born favorite returns to New York with two complementary concepts that redefine how the city experiences all-day brunch, dinner, coffee, and grab-and-go

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Granola Bar, the fast-growing restaurant group reimagining brunch culture across Connecticut, Westchester, and Long Island, will open two distinct Midtown destinations on July 9, 2026: a full-service flagship at 330 Madison Avenue, steps from Grand Central, and The Granola Bar Takeaway, a grab-and-go concept around the corner at 22 E. 43rd St. Rather than one opening, the brand is launching two purpose-built experiences in a single neighborhood — each with a unique format — marking a major milestone in the company's brand expansion.

Madison Ave Interior Dinner Tablescape

330 Madison Avenue: The Full-Service Flagship

The Madison Avenue flagship embodies The Granola Bar's all-day dining philosophy, moving beyond conventional brunch with recognizable items, executed differently. Director of Food and Beverage JJ Henao's all-day standouts include Sweet Potato Pancakes, Parmesan Crusted Avocado Grilled Cheese, The Bar Caesar, and Grilled Peach and Ricotta Toast, alongside seasonal specials and the brand's culinary signature: house-made granola showing up in unexpected places — burrata appetizers, salads, and beyond — proof that the ingredient earns its place well past breakfast.

Dinner highlights include a daily Pasta of the Day and a "shares" menu featuring Challah Pull-Apart Rolls, Truffled Deviled Eggs, Gochujang Shrimp, Steak Frites and Latkes and Maybe Caviar.

The cocktail list leans classic, riffing on familiar formats — Margarita, Old Fashioned, Martini, Spritz — with distinctive twists: a hibiscus-jalapeño margarita, a gin Martini variant called "Midtown," and a tequila-or-vodka espresso martini. The range suits a menu built to move from daytime into evening.

"Madison Avenue has incredible energy — people who move with purpose and know what they want," said Co-Founder/Co-CEO Julie Mountain. "We built The Granola Bar for exactly that: somewhere you can feel the room the second you walk in, where the experience moves as fast as you do, and the food meets you where you are. Hospitality isn't a production here, it's just genuine."

The 2,500-square-foot space balances warmth with refinement—comfortable enough for a daily ritual, yet memorable enough to feel like a destination. A neutral palette, rich upholstery, leather banquettes, marble tables, and brass details create an atmosphere that's elevated yet approachable, while botanical wallpaper, curated artwork, and vintage-inspired decor layer in warmth and personality. The result is a light-filled space made for gathering and lingering, from morning coffee to a night to remember.

22 E. 43rd St.: The Granola Bar Takeaway

Around the corner, The Granola Bar Takeaway is its own concept — built for New York's pace and for guests who want the brand without the sit-down. The 1,000-square-foot space features a full coffee program and dirty sodas alongside hot grab-and-go items, sandwiches, salads, and more.

"We didn't want Takeaway to feel like an afterthought to the flagship — it's a different need, solved on its own terms," said Co-Founder/Co-CEO Dana Noorily. "Some days you want to sit down and stay a while; other days you want what you love in five minutes flat. Now Grand Central has both, two doors apart."

Both locations open Wednesday, July 9, 2026, and will carry The Granola Bar's full line of house-made CPG products, including flavored granola and bars.

The Granola Bar: 330 Madison Ave, NY, NY 10017

Format: Full-Service Dine-In

Square Footage/Dine In: 2,500 sq ft

Total Seating Capacity: 90

Private Dining Capacity: 20-40

Bar Capacity: 18

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 7a-4p

Tuesday- Friday, 7am - 9pm (Breakfast – Dinner + Happy Hour 4-6pm)

Saturday/Sunday, 8am - 3pm

The Granola Bar Takeaway: 22 E. 43rd St, NY, NY 10017

Format: Grab-and-Go / Takeaway

Square Footage: 1,000 sq ft

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 6am - 5pm

Web + Socials: https://thegranolabar.com/

@thegranolabar

About The Granola Bar: The Granola Bar built its reputation reimagining brunch—and now brings that same hospitality-first approach to all-day dining. Founded by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the brand focuses on what makes people come back: how the room feels and service that's genuine, not scripted. With 10 locations throughout the NY tri-state area—including the newly launched Granola Bar Takeaway, bringing the brand's signature hospitality to a fast-casual, grab-and-go format—The Granola Bar delivers elevated, accessible food in spaces designed by operators who are, first and foremost, the customer. The brand also offers a line of CPG products, including house-made granola and granola bars, extending the experience beyond the restaurant.

For media inquiries please contact Elaine LaPersonerie at Wink PR – [email protected] | 917 930 4080

SOURCE The Granola Bar