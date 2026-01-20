Women Presidents Organization and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking Open Nominations for the 2026 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™

Applications are being accepted now through February 13, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), has launched the search for the 2026 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™, supported by J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. Established in 2007, the ranking highlights the impressive scale, growth, and impact of women-owned or led enterprises around the world.

The 2026 honorees will be formally recognized during the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum on May 7, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida. Winners of the award will gain entry to high-level networking and educational programming.

Women Presidents Organization and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking announce the opening of nominations for the 2026 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™, a global ranking recognizing high-growth, women-owned or led businesses. Applications are being accepted through February 13, 2026.

"After nearly two decades of the 50 Fastest ranking, the impact of women-led companies has never been more evident, and crucial to recognize," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO. "These women are driving revenue, creating jobs, and strengthening their communities at an extraordinary pace. We look forward to recognizing the next group of trailblazing leaders who continue to push boundaries and accelerate economic progress."

To be eligible, all companies must be privately held, women-owned or led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years (2021-2025). Applicants may apply each year and are not required to be members of the WPO. There is no cost to apply. All applications must be received by February 13, 2026.

"We're proud to support the WPO in celebrating women entrepreneurs who are building resilient, high-impact companies and driving growth in their communities," said Frederick Royall III, Head of Inclusive Banking, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. "The 50 Fastest demonstrate what's possible when vision and determination are aligned."

The 2025 honorees represented a wide array of industries, including travel and hospitality, digital marketing, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, human capital solutions, information technology and more. Combined, the 2025 50 Fastest generated $7.2 billion in revenue and averaged 19 years in business. For more information about the 50 Fastest listing, please visit women-presidents.com/news-events/50-fastest/.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT J.P. MORGAN COMMERCIAL BANKING

J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.4 trillion and operations worldwide. Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to mid-corporate businesses as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including digital banking and payments solutions, credit and financing, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

CONTACT:

J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking: Marguerite Ward ([email protected])

Women Presidents Organization: Giana Dominguez ([email protected])

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization