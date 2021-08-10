Women Songwriters Hall of Fame presents - Winter Social Mixer

We also Honored Iconic and Legendary women and names in the Music Industry such as:

The Incomparable Valerie Simpson who was a Total Class Act!! - and gave us confidence once again about being "Every Woman and Why She is Solid as a Rock".

Irene Gandy we love you and we're keeping you. "You are a beautiful Soul"

Naomi Judd who's story about how music helped her survive some traumas, heal and helped her grow closer to her girls you know them as (Wynona and Ashley Judd. This in itself is a testament to will power – 1 daughter a singer and the other an actress).

Dawnn Lewis – who started the support toward helping the mission of WSHOF by giving away (3) $2,000 scholarships to young ladies who were studying music.

Congratulations, Again to -The Go-Go's, Cheryl Cooley of Klymaxx, the Sweet-Heart Ms. Jekalyn Carr, the inspiring Ms. Bunny Hull and the Dynamic Dr. Veryl Howard.

Amazing performances by Harpist – Mariea Antoinette left you feeling breathless and Soul Stirring performances by Renee Crutchfield-Patterson, Jokia and Leah Oduro-Kwarten left us in Awwwe! The Sweeet Cherie Band Rocked....

In a few months you will have the opportunity to meet rising female songwriters and singers at another new first for The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame – Our Inaugural WSHOF Winter Social Mixer.

We will share with you a first look at the panels, speakers, lively discussions and Q&A and events. This will be taking place in Washington, DC. at our mixer on December 18, 2021. The location for the daylong workshops and performances will be announced shortly.

The program will be in person and virtual and will have more focus on the rising songwriter, singer and performer. Although most of the entrants thus far are fairly young, we strongly encourage songwriters and singers age 18 up to 75 to submit and entry. As this is a fundraiser as well as competition. There is a small fee to enter. The fee will go towards helping with expenses of the winner of the songwriting competition.

A WSHOF – Honoree or member will deliver a special message, you will see footage and video shorts from the Inaugural WSHOF Awards 2021, and there will also be a Jam session by the songwriters and performers during the event.

The success and impact of the Inaugural Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has inspired other events and industry leaders to recognize women in the music industry like: The Grammy's, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and even Oprah Winfrey and her Legends Ball 2021 with nods to Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Roberta Flack who also was an Honoree for The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and others.

The success and impact of the Womens Songwriters Hall Fame has helped other organizations in recognizing and understanding the importance of the work - The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has embarked upon for change in the music industry.

It is the hope of the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and those who will partner and connect with us to push forward and help open doors for women in a myriad of roles such as: CEO's, Publishing, musicians, songwriters, and many other areas, says Founder/Executive Director Janice McLean DeLoatch.

After 60 years of the music business virtually leaving women speechless. It's time to make new strides, open doors, uplift women from the past and forge new frontiers for women for today.

As such Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is seeking partnerships, collaborations and opportunities to help move the this work forward and welcomes your inquiry.

Registration is now open to sign up if you are interested in competing as a songwriter for our Winter Social Mixer

So head over to Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (www.womensongwritershalloffame.org) to secure your spot and receive updates on new events added to the line-up. We can't wait to celebrate with you this December, 2021.

To learn more about Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, visit www.womensongwritershalloffame.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

