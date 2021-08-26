Women's Equality Day 2021: Censys surpasses tech industry benchmarks by double for gender, celebrates wins

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Women's Equality Day, a day to celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment adopting women's suffrage, Censys is hosting a day-long program for its employees and releasing gender parity data.

Censys is pleased to announce that the company is now at 41% women with 33% in technical roles (vs 28%/21% benchmarks) Tweet this Censys is pleased to announce that the company is now at 41% women with 33% in technical roles (vs 28%/21% benchmarks)

According to the annual McKinsey report and Tech Jury, benchmark data shows that women hold approximately 28% of jobs in the tech industry and 21% of technical roles. Censys is pleased to announce that the company is now at 41% women with 33% in technical roles. Next year's goal is to reach full gender parity at 50% and increase diversity in both technical and executive leadership roles.

"Being above benchmark is absolutely something to celebrate," said Jasmine Burns, Vice President of People and the person that set out three years ago to make sure Censys would be represented by 40% women. "But above benchmark isn't good enough. I told my CEO before I took the job that I would be on a mission to achieve this goal. At the time, it felt like a pipe dream, but we have to start somewhere and try."

Part of Censys' commitment to hiring a diverse workforce is ensuring that when employees are hired they have inclusion frameworks to rely on and instantly feel like they belong. Out of all its employee resource groups, the women's group boasts the highest belonging scores on employee engagement surveys. The company also does annual pay equity reviews and consistently reports diversity metrics to make sure the efforts are moving the needle.

The company's Women's Equality Day events will focus on workshops for employees to learn leadership skills and panels led by Censys women about how coworkers and managers can recognize and remove obstacles and a belief that by acknowledging difference, such as gender or race, teams can work collectively to unlearn harmful behavior and make change.

In 2020, the Censys team created a D&I committee to spearhead initiatives including diversity hiring training, the creation of several employee resource groups, and an annual calendar to celebrate and learn about all walks of life.

The company also hosts regular town halls with leadership present to discuss current events and runs ongoing inclusion surveys to continuously understand current demographics and identify areas of opportunity through continued company growth. This led to Censys winning Startup Weekly's 2021 Diverse & Inclusive Employer Award in August.

In addition to Women's Equality Day, Censys also hosts events and programming like Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, and National Parents Day.

About Censys

Censys, Inc .™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 10% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity.To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter .

