Women's Foodservice Forum's Acclaimed Leadership Development Workshops Return With Unique Content, Focus On Thriving Now

The four virtual workshops geared to emerging leaders and emerging executives can be taken as a series, or as stand-alone sessions on specific topics. Each workshop will help participants build skills, connections and resilience in the face of challenge. The entire series can be experienced live or on demand through WFF Connect , a comprehensive resource that provides targeted content to members all year long and all career long.

Timely Content and Unique Connections

Each workshop features a timely topic, keynote speaker and networking activities to help participants forge important new professional connections. New this year, Leader Exchanges will highlight industry executives from Sysco, PepsiCo, Focus Brands and Darden sharing candid insights in a Q&A about their own professional journeys.

Leadership Development Workshop Details

Known as one of the industry's most rewarding professional development investments, the 2020 LDWs will take immediate returns to the next level. Intentionally focused on the most significant challenges women face in their careers today, each workshop will drive immediate takeaways. The virtual format makes the opportunity available to even more participants and will enable leaders to access and review content on their own schedules.

Participants can register for the full workshop series, or select individual sessions. They are:

October 22, 2020: Influence in a World of Change

Learn to build your influence in person and in the virtual world, identify actions that jeopardize your reputation and stand out above the noise barraging listeners with keynote Stacey Hanke, author of Influence Redefined…Be the Leader You Were Meant to Be, Monday to Monday®. Industry executives from Sysco, April Love and Anita Zielinski, will be featured in the Leader Exchange.

October 29, 2020: Developing a Growth Mindset

When you adopt a growth mindset and embrace the possibility of achieving more tomorrow than today, you can help yourself and others transform challenge into growth. Author of Mind Over Moment, Anne Grady shares how to emerge from this difficult time with new skills, stronger emotional health and greater influence. Industry executives from PepsiCo, Anne Fink and Merary Simeon, will be featured in the Leader Exchange.

November 12, 2020: Lead Strong Through Change and Uncertainty

Your ability to move beyond fear to find potential opportunities within today's context will enable you to innovate in ways that increase your value, overcome change resistance and position your team for success. Build your innovation muscles with creator of the Innovation Quotient Edge (IQE) assessment and author of Innovation is Everybody's Business, Tamara Ghandour. Industry executives from Focus Brands, Kat Cole and Heather Neary, will be featured in the Leader Exchange.

November 19, 2020: Communicating for Success: Listening Between the Lines

Learn to listen in a way that helps others feel validated and understood, transform uncomfortable conversations into constructive communication and discover what your body language is really saying. Sarita Maybin, communications expert and author of If You Can't Say Something Nice, What Do You Say? will help participants listen for the important content not being said. Industry executives from Darden, Susan Connelly and Sarah King, will be featured in the Leader Exchange.

"At this critical time for our industry, and in the careers of individuals, the decision to boldly adapt to current realities and build new capabilities will empower women leaders and our Partner organizations to emerge even stronger," said WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. "By providing leadership development, connections and inspiration in a virtual and on-demand format, we can bring these important opportunities to more women, enable them to access content on their own schedules and make it possible to watch again to reinforce learning."

Register today for these career-changing virtual Leadership Development Workshops at WFF.org and Thrive Now.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

