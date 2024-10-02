WOMEN'S HEALTH COMPANY PERELEL ACQUIRES SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH COMPANY LOOM, SIGNALING GROWTH IN THE CATEGORY

The deal defines a new era of radical body literacy and represents a step forward in providing women with the knowledge, autonomy, and confidence to make informed decisions about their health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perelel—the women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed, stage-specific women's health support—is announcing the acquisition of LOOM, an educational community platform empowering women through reproductive health, sexual wellness, and parenting education. The acquisition reinforces Perelel's commitment to democratizing access to women's health information—a tentpole of their founding mission—while empowering women to take greater control of their bodies. Following the deal, Erica Chidi, LOOM's Co-Founder and CEO, joins Perelel as a strategic advisor.

For too long, women have lacked access to reliable resources that empower them to understand their bodies and safe platforms for sharing their experiences. LOOM was created to fill that void and change the landscape of communal care across women's health. Erica Chidi, a doula and health educator, co-founded LOOM in 2017 to address the gaps in reproductive and sexual health education. For seven years, the company empowered individuals with knowledge and support, particularly focusing on inclusivity and accessibility for diverse communities. LOOM earned attention for its progressive and holistic approach to topics often shrouded in stigma or misinformation. In 2020, LOOM expanded its reach by launching a digital platform, transitioning from in-person workshops to an online subscription model. This allowed them to offer a broader range of educational content, including courses, articles, and community support, accessible to a global audience.

"I am excited to welcome LOOM and Erica Chidi, officially, into the Perelel fold," said Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, Perelel Medical Co-Founder, mom of three. "Erica has been a close friend for decades and we have both always trusted the importance and believed in the transformative power of doulas in obstetric care and the birthing experience. After a career-long relationship of collaboration, I am thrilled to officially join forces to provide even more comprehensive and compassionate care for women and address disparities in maternal care," she added.

"LOOM's platform offers comprehensive support across a range of essential topics including menstrual health, sexual wellness, pregnancy, and postpartum care – all of which Perelel stands for. We are proud to bring LOOM, a company which has always taken an intersectional and inclusive approach, into the Perelel family as we seek to support women from all walks of life to feel seen, supported, and empowered in their reproductive and sexual health journeys," said Alex Taylor, Perelel Co-CEO and Co-Founder, mom of two.

Following Perelel's $10 million pledge in February to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation, the doctor-founded hormonal and reproductive support company continues to take the lead in advancing women's health by funding innovative research, supporting holistic care initiatives, and addressing healthcare disparities. Committed to impactful change, Perelel bridges gaps in care and education with its targeted approach to hormonal health—actively creating a future where women's health is demystified, prioritized and supported at key life stages.

"I am immensely proud of the impact LOOM has had over the past seven years. We have helped bring forth a world in which women have the information and support they need to advocate for themselves when it comes to their reproductive and sexual health," said Erica Chidi, Co-Founder and CEO of LOOM and now Perelel Advisor. "Today, I am proud to join Perelel as a strategic advisor and combine our power to amplify our shared mission of supporting women of all stages throughout their hormonal lifespan," she added.

This acquisition is a testament to Perelel's rapid growth:

In the past year, Perelel has grown their product portfolio by 50%, delivering on the brand's commitment to create more doctor-formulated solutions for every health milestone and need;





Sold 48 million capsules, translating to 131k Perelel vitamins being consumed per day; nearly 5.4k per hour; and over 91 vitamins swallowed every minute;





Continued to experience 120+% YoY growth since its inception;





Went from three co-founders on a mission, to a team of 20 employees;





Closed a $6 million Series A financing round in February led by Unilever, a firm backing some of the world's largest consumer goods companies, with participating VC firms Willow Growth and Selva Ventures;





Received the Clean Label Purity Award for its Prenatal Support Packs;





for its Prenatal Support Packs; Has donated over $2.5 million , through their 1:1 giveback program, to support underserved communities who lack access to essential prenatal care.

"Together, we are expanding and normalizing conversations around reproductive and sexual health, providing evidence-based information, and creating a supportive community for women to explore and understand their bodies and choices," said Victoria Thain Gioia, Perelel Co-CEO and Co-Founder, mom of four.

With the acquisition of LOOM, Perelel stands more poised than ever to disrupt the women's health category and ultimately deliver on their mission to create a world with more healthy, supported women. To learn more about Perelel please visit www.perelelhealth.com.

About Perelel

Perelel is a women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed, stage specific, hormonal and reproductive support. The first and only OB/GYN-founded vitamin brand, Perelel offers targeted nutrition for different stages of a woman's hormonal journey—from fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond. In 2018, Victoria Thain Gioia and Alex Taylor, both pregnant, found themselves navigating the wildly unregulated world of prenatals. The lack of information on what to consume during pregnancy and when to do so – along with a lack of industry regulations, inspired them to introduce a more precise and transparent approach to hormonal care. Launched in 2020 alongside Medical Co-Founder Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, the company includes a line of 22 individual skus not including bundles with a focus on targeted nutrition for women at various hormonal life stages. Each formula is developed with certified OB/GYNs and women's health experts to support key phases of the hormonal journey. Perelel received theClean Label Project Purity Award in 2024 for its Prenatal Support Packs.

About LOOM

LOOM is a pioneering sexual and reproductive health information app that empowers women and non-binary people with accessible, scientifically-backed health resources. Founded on the belief that understanding one's body should be a right, not a privilege, LOOM offers stage-specific guidance and personalized support throughout different phases of a women's sexual and reproductive journey—from menstrual health to menopause. Established in Los Angeles by Erica Chidi and Quinn Lundberg in 2017, LOOM emerged from a need to demystify the complexities surrounding reproductive health and to provide a trusted, regulatory-compliant source of information amidst a sea of misinformation. Since inception as a brick and mortar, LOOM has grown to include a comprehensive library of resources developed in collaboration with leading healthcare professionals, including OB/GYNs, endocrinologists, and mental health experts.

