Women's health diagnostics market to grow by USD 13.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's health diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 13.35 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (Breast cancer testing, Infectious disease testing, STD testing, Cervical cancer testing, and Others), end-user (Hospitals and clinics, Diagnostic and imaging centers, and Home care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market. Much of the market growth in this region is due to technology adoption, increased healthcare spending, raised incidence of diseases such as cancer, and increased awareness of breast cancer screening and diagnosis. Cancer is one of the most common chronic diseases among people in this region. According to the CDC, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women and the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the US. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers women's health diagnostics such as menstrual medicine called Duphaston and Iberet Folic 500.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the breast cancer testing segment will be significant during the forecast period. A biopsy is the only reliable way to identify breast cancer. Biopsy samples are analyzed in a laboratory to determine if they contain cancer cells. The type of cell involved in breast cancer, its invasiveness (grade), and whether the cancer cell has hormone receptors or other receptors that can affect treatment options are all determined by biopsy analysis.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

Increasing prevalence of STDs

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

Increasing infertility rate in women

The increasing prevalence of STDs is the key factor driving the growth of the market. STDs are caused by the transmission of different types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites during the exchange of vaginal secretions. Syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis B, genital herpes, and HIV are among the many sexually transmitted diseases. The main causes of pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women are gonorrhea and chlamydia. Providers around the world strive to offer a wide variety of drugs for STD testing.

The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,029.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (life science, health centers, and others), indication (oncology, neurology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising use of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,626.21 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and IDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The high prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

