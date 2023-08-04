Women's Health Global Marketplace 2023-2030: Endometriosis Applications Poised for Remarkable Expansion with Relugoliz and Linzagolix Set to Lead the Way

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids, Contraceptives), By Age, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's health market is projected to reach USD 63.02 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Rising incidence of target diseases such as endometriosis and uterine fibroids. Factors like child or early marriages leading to a need for women's health products and services. Increasing initiatives by governments and various organizations to promote women's health and family planning. Growing adoption of publicly funded family planning services.

Market Restraints:

Patent expiry of major drugs leading to increased competition from generic drugs. Lawsuits related to women's health products, leading to regulatory challenges. Adverse effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs and devices, impacting consumer confidence.

The introduction of innovative products and a robust pipeline of women's health products are key drivers of market growth. For example, the FDA approved Myfembree, developed by Pfizer Inc. and Myovant Sciences, for uterine fibroids associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. Support from organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for family planning initiatives is expected to fuel market growth. Endometriosis is also a significant concern, affecting around 190 million reproductive-age girls and women globally.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market, with measures like social distancing and lockdowns affecting treatment facilities and gynecological clinics. In low- and middle-income countries, the usage of contraceptives declined due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Strategic initiatives by key players, such as collaborations and partnerships, are anticipated to drive market growth. However, competition from generic drugs and pricing pressure after patent expiration may hinder growth.

North America currently dominates the global market due to favorable reimbursement policies, key market players' presence, supportive government regulations, and high contraceptive usage among women. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increased government spending on women's health.

Women's Health Market Report Highlights

Contraceptives segment holds the highest market share due to increased family planning awareness and technological advancements.

Endometriosis segment is expected to witness significant growth with the launch of products like Relugoliz and the impending launch of Linzagolix.

The 50 years and above age segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate as life expectancy increases, leading to a larger menopausal population.

Globally, women aged between 45 and 55 years typically experience menopause, with the average age of onset at 51.5 years according to the International Menopause Society.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Women's Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Women's Health Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 Women's Health Market Analysis Tools

3.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

3.7 Women's Health Market Analysis Tools

3.8 Market size estimates for key products (global level estimates and forecasts)

Chapter 4 Application Business Analysis

4.1 Women's Health Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

4.3 Hormonal Infertility

4.4 Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids

4.5 Contraceptives

4.6 Menopause

4.7 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Chapter 5 Age Segment Analysis

5.1 Women's Health Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 50 years and above

5.3 Others

Chapter 6 Regional Business Analysis

6.1 Women's Health Market: Regional Outlook

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Categorization

7.2 Strategy Mapping

7.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.4 Company Profiles

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.)

Ferring B.V.

