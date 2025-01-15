Women's Health Innovator Granata Bio Raises $15M Series A+ to Further Develop and Expand Reproductive Health Pipeline

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granata Bio Corporation ("Granata Bio"), a biopharma company focused on invigorating the $3.6B global infertility medication market, today announced its $15M Series A+ funding round. The round was exclusively supported by existing investors, including Gedeon Richter, CooperSurgical, Amboy Street Ventures, and other strategic investors. Granata has raised over $30 million to date.

This funding round will primarily support Granata Bio's efforts to progress its existing pipeline and explore new innovative assets in reproductive health. With this investment, Granata Bio is focused on strengthening its leadership within the reproductive health space and continuing to identify and grow innovative solutions for patients.

Evan Sussman, CEO of Granata Bio, expressed gratitude for ongoing support, stating "we are grateful for the continued confidence and commitment shown by our existing investors, especially our strategic partners who are leaders in women's health, Gedeon Richter and CooperSurgical. Granata Bio is committed to improving access for fertility patients by identifying and developing new therapeutic solutions. With this new funding, we are well-positioned to accelerate the development of our current and future pipeline."

Granata Bio was represented by Mintz in the funding round.

About Granata Bio

Granata Bio is a US-based biopharma company focused on women's health and infertility. Founded in 2018, Granata's pipeline includes collaborations spanning multiple IVF product classes. To learn more about Granata Bio, visit www.granata.bio.

About Gedeon Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.gedeonrichter.com), headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 4.3bn (USD 4.7bn) by the end of 2023, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 2.1bn (USD 2.3bn) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System, and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilars for the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases.

CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical® is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies. CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

