Women's Health research Collaborative and Avana Health Launch Joint Initiative Around Acute Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC), a Petauri Kinect network of excellence, and Avana Health announced their new initiative to help improve Acute Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) care. Acute HMB refers to episodes of heavy uterine bleeding, unrelated to pregnancy, that require urgent or emergent care. Currently, there are no diagnostic or therapeutic codes. In addition, no FDA-approved interventions exist.

The goal of this collaboration is to improve the care of affected girls and women by raising awareness of the condition in a fashion that fosters improved education, research and the development of effective interventions.

"The clinical problem of Acute HMB has received little attention despite the adverse impact on the lives of millions of women and the costs incurred by our healthcare systems," said Malcolm Munro, MD, FACOG, FRCSC, clinical professor at UCLA and co-founder of the WHrC. "The WHrC is committed to raising awareness of this circumstance among policymakers, clinicians, healthcare systems, medical educators and the life sciences industry. By doing so, we hope to stimulate everything from developing and deploying the ICD and CPT codes needed to identify, track and otherwise evaluate affected women to addressing the glaring need for regulatory approval of interventions designed to prevent and treat this disabling situation."

The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) have defined Acute HMB as "an episode of heavy uterine bleeding in the reproductive years, unrelated to pregnancy, that, in the opinion of the clinician, is of sufficient quantity to require immediate intervention."

"At Avana Health, we are committed to addressing critical gaps in uterine health. Raising awareness of Acute HMB and driving meaningful change in its treatment are core to our mission. By collaborating with diverse stakeholders including medical experts, patients, healthcare providers and the WHrC, we are developing innovative solutions that broaden access and empower healthcare practitioners. Together, we can transform care and improve lives," said Peter Pacult, CEO and co-founder of Avana Health.

Mindy Olivarez, senior vice president at Petauri Kinect, added, "This partnership will bring the voice of women, necessary research and innovative stakeholders to the table as well as continue to advance women's health in the US and globally."

To learn more about this initiative, please contact [email protected].

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, and Formulary Insights, all now Powered by Petauri™. For more information, go to www.petauri.com

About Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC)

WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multistakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. As part of the Petauri Kinect Networks of Excellence, the WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient-centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues. For more information, go to www.womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com

About Avana Health

Avana Health is a clinical-stage women's health company focused on treating areas of unmet need. Avana has developed a drug and device system. The company is focused on addressing abnormal uterine bleeding, which affects at least one in three women, and postpartum hemorrhage, which is the leading cause of maternal death globally. The treatment is designed to work in less than three minutes, to be used by many different health care practitioners, and increase access to care in low resource settings like maternal care deserts and low and middle income countries (LMICs). For more information, go to www.avana.health

