Women's Wellness Event at the Crowne Plaza - Free Registration

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group will host "Women on the Rise – Women of Wellness" at The Crowne Plaza on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 8:00 AM. Complimentary registration includes a full, hot breakfast, networking, and attendance at the panel discussion.

This event will be held in observance of World Women's Wellness Day and will include a panel discussion amongst rising female talent who work in roles that support the physical, mental, and emotional health of women.

Falvey is proud to have the following panelists as part of the event:

Christina Procaccianti , CEO at Green Line Apothecary

, CEO at Green Line Apothecary Lexus R. S. Fernandez, Co-Founder of Soulita

Soulita Megan A Gallagher, Owner, LMHC at Here to There Wellness

More panelists to be announced!

To learn more and register for the event, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm. Please reach out to Megan Bell at [email protected] if you have interest in sponsoring the event.

About Women at the Helm:

Named a finalist by Business Insurance for Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year, the "Women at the Helm" speaker series originated in response to the millions of women who left the workforce as a result of the pandemic. Quarterly panel discussions were held to raise awareness of the challenges executive women face in their professional lives.

This year, we turn our focus to women who are "on the rise" in their careers, building their professional futures.

The events are open to both men and women, and no admission fee is charged for the events to encourage attendance and bring awareness to these very important conversations.

Learn more about "Women at the Helm", here.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

(401) 214-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group