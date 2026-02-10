Wonder Acquires Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken to Bring Award-Winning Chicken to More Diners

The acquisition enables Wonder to strengthen its mealtime platform and thoughtfully scale the Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken brand through full ownership of the iconic fast-casual concept

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder , a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise, acquired Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken , an iconic New York City-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning fried chicken, from Blue Ribbon Restaurants. The acquisition gives Wonder ownership of Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken and reflects the Company's broader strategy to own and steward beloved restaurant brands that align with its mission to make great food more accessible.

"Bringing Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken into Wonder is an exciting step forward," said Marc Lore, Founder and CEO of Wonder. "With an incredibly loyal following already in place, we can now scale this iconic brand across the Wonder platform to reach far more people."

Originally launched by chefs Eric and Bruce Bromberg as a dedicated concept inspired by one of their signature menu items at Blue Ribbon Brasserie, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is celebrated today as a New York City staple by locals and tourists alike. As a fast-casual restaurant with fine-dining roots, the brand aligns naturally with Wonder's existing portfolio and proven approach to bringing chef-driven, award-winning concepts to more customers.

"We started Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken with the aim to share one of our childhood favorites with the world, and we're incredibly proud of what we've built," said Chef Bruce Bromberg, Co-Founder of Blue Ribbon Restaurants. "We're excited about this next chapter in Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken's journey and are confident in Wonder's ability to bring what makes this brand so special to more customers than ever before."

As part of the agreement, Wonder will acquire the Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken brand, along with its physical restaurant in Manhattan and its current employees. Under Wonder, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken's East Village restaurant will continue operating as usual, with no planned changes to day-to-day operations. The location will also remain available on third-party delivery platforms.

Leveraging the power of its platform to support future growth, Wonder will thoughtfully scale the Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken brand over time, with plans to introduce it as a concept at a Wonder location in New York City in 2026, followed by expansion to additional locations thereafter. Soon, Wonder customers will be able to experience what makes Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken so special, alongside other popular concepts such as Streetbird, Detroit Brick Pizza, Royal Greens, and more, with the ability to mix-and-match menu items from each in a single order.

ABOUT WONDER:

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits, and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world's most celebrated chefs, including Bobby Flay, José Andrés, and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder's first-of-its-kind Multi-Restaurant Ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the "Most Innovative Companies," Wonder Group's portfolio of brands includes meal kit pioneer Blue Apron, online food delivery marketplace Grubhub, delivery courier platform Relay, award-winning media company Tastemade, restaurant technology innovator Spyce, and restaurant growth and diner acquisition platform Claim – together working to make great food more accessible, wherever and however people want to eat.

For more information, visit www.wonder.com .

About Blue Ribbon Restaurants:

Blue Ribbon Restaurants was founded by chefs and brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg, whose shared vision is rooted in a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and genuine hospitality. Since opening their first restaurant in New York City in 1992, the Brombergs have built a family of dining concepts inspired by a respect for ingredients and culinary traditions, earning widespread recognition for food that is both refined and approachable.

Today, Blue Ribbon Restaurants operates in cities across the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston and Miami. The group emphasizes seasonal sourcing, thoughtful preparation and a balance of tradition and creativity. While each location reflects its own distinct character, all remain grounded in the group's core values, offering dining experiences that are consistent, memorable and enduring.

For more information, visit www.BlueRibbonRestaurants.com .

