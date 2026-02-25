Wonder Expands into Texas, Taking Next Step in National Growth

Wonder's first major expansion beyond the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic cements the company's evolution into a multi-region operator

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder , the mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise, today announced its expansion into Texas, marking its next phase of growth as a multi-region operator. The expansion is the company's first move beyond the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and will bring Wonder to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio metropolitan areas.

"We're excited to enter Texas and introduce more people to what makes Wonder unique – chef-crafted menus, unmatched variety, and seamless convenience," said Tony Hoggett, CEO of Wonder North America. "Texas' dynamic food culture, population growth, and suburban footprint align closely with our delivery-first model. This expansion builds on the systems, infrastructure, and experience that have powered our growth in the Northeast and furthers our ability to invest in local communities to support long-term success."

Texas presents a compelling opportunity for sustainable, long-term growth. Across the state, families and younger households are increasingly seeking high-quality food with the variety and convenience to fit multiple occasions each week – a dynamic well-suited to Wonder's platform. The state's suburban areas, characterized by densely populated communities and car dependent infrastructure, further align with Wonder's proven model that is optimized for delivery. Dallas-Fort Worth – the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S. – will serve as the company's first entry point.

Ahead of its first openings in early 2027, Wonder is making significant investments in communities across Texas, including new storefront construction, kitchen buildouts, technology infrastructure, professional services, and more. Over the next two years, Wonder expects to create thousands of new jobs statewide as it intends to open more than 100 locations in Texas by the end of 2027.

Soon, Texas diners will experience Wonder's chef-crafted menus, unmatched variety, and seamless convenience across everyday occasions. Multi-restaurant ordering allows customers to mix and match dishes from different Wonder restaurants, including Bobby Flay Steak, Marcus Samulesson's Streetbird, Di Fara Pizza, and Texas' own Tejas Barbecue, all in a single, streamlined order.

Wonder enters this next phase of growth building on years of operational experience in the Northeast, a strengthened infrastructure, and a proven expansion playbook. After recently celebrating its 100th location, the company remains on pace to surpass more than 200 storefronts by year's end, a clear signal of its ability to scale efficiently while maintaining quality and consistency.

ABOUT WONDER

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits, and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world's most celebrated chefs, including Bobby Flay, José Andrés, and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder's first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the "Most Innovative Companies," Wonder's portfolio of brands includes meal kit pioneer Blue Apron, online food delivery marketplace Grubhub, award-winning media company Tastemade, restaurant technology innovator Spyce, and restaurant growth and diner acquisition platform Claim – together working to make great food more accessible, wherever and however people want to eat.

To learn more about Wonder, visit wonder.com or download the Wonder app .

