The platform integrates Wonder Cognitive™- proprietary Cognitive Twin technology with real-time clinical escalation pathways designed to address the growing safety crisis in AI mental health

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVE Conference — Wonder Sciences today announced the pilot launch of WonderMate, an AI digital therapist and clinical co-pilot built from inception around established therapeutic frameworks, longitudinal cognitive modeling, and human-led safety escalation. Pilot sign-ups are now open for individuals, licensed therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental healthcare teams at wondermate.com.

Image Courtesy of Wonder Sciences

The launch arrives as the AI mental health sector faces intensifying scrutiny. Documented investigations and clinical warnings have surfaced chatbots delivering dismissive responses to suicidal users, operating without meaningful safety protocols, and most critically potentially reinforcing distorted thinking in users experiencing psychosis or detachment from reality.

The Problem the Industry Has Ignored

Most consumer AI mental health tools were not designed with clinical outcomes as the primary objective. The result is systems optimized for engagement that lack the therapeutic grounding, safety infrastructure, or longitudinal awareness necessary for responsible mental healthcare.

Of particular concern is the risk of AI inadvertently deepening delusional thinking- a dynamic that mirrors folie à deux (shared psychotic disorder, historically recognized in the DSM), where prolonged interaction with a non-clinically governed system could reinforce rather than challenge distorted perceptions. AI-driven delusional reinforcement emerges through repeated validation without structured therapeutic guardrails.

"The AI mental health crisis isn't hypothetical, it's happening now," said Ryan Magnussen, Founder of Wonder Sciences. "Chatbots built by engineers without clinical expertise are treating depression like customer service problems. Most are trained on Reddit threads, X posts, and Instagram comments rather than structured therapeutic science. People are being harmed daily by AI LLMs and chatbots."

What Makes WonderMate Different

WonderMate was developed in collaboration with practicing psychologists and integrates 20 evidence-based therapeutic modalities- including CBT, DBT, ACT, and IFS alongside 11 holistic approaches within a unified, adaptive care framework. The platform is designed to meet individuals where they are while remaining grounded in clinical best practices at every layer.

At its core is Wonder Cognitive™, Wonder Sciences' proprietary AI-driven Cognitive Twin system. Rather than treating each session as an isolated interaction, Wonder Cognitive™ builds a living, longitudinal model of how an individual's mental and emotional states evolve over time. This trajectory-based modeling enables the system to detect concerning patterns including early indicators of psychotic thinking or detachment from reality that would be invisible in single-session exchanges.

Clinical-Grade Safety When It Matters Most

WonderMate includes real-time safety monitoring with human-led escalation pathways designed to identify early signs of acute distress, including indicators of psychosis, mania, and dissociation. When those signals emerge, the system routes through clear intervention pathways involving clinicians, trusted contacts, or crisis resources not automated responses.

"The difference between helpful AI and dangerous AI is what happens when someone is truly suffering," Magnussen said. "WonderMate is designed so that no one in crisis, and no one showing signs of losing touch with reality, is ever left alone with an automated response."

A Co-Pilot for Clinicians, Not a Replacement

For therapists and psychiatrists, WonderMate functions as a clinical co-pilot that extends care between sessions while preserving professional authority. The platform surfaces patterns that may indicate emerging psychotic symptoms or mood episodes, functioning as an early-warning system that supports rather than supplants clinical judgment.

Privacy and Regulatory Transparency

WonderMate is built on privacy-first principles: user-owned data, fully encrypted, never sold or shared, and HIPAA compliant. Wondermate™ (patent pending) is pursuing regulatory alignment under the FDA's Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) framework as part of Wonder Sciences' Unified AI-Powered Mental Healthcare Network (patent pending).

Pilot Availability

Pilot sign-ups are now open at wondermate.com.

About Wonder Sciences

Wonder Sciences builds clinically grounded AI infrastructure for mental healthcare and conducts FDA clinical research in the field of psychedelic science.

Media Contact- Kasia O'Brien- [email protected]

SOURCE Wonder Sciences