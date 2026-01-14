Wonder Sciences Launches WondermedAI™ Provider Pilot During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Advanced AI Clinical Operating System Addresses Fragmentation in Mental Healthcare Through Coordinated, Data-Informed Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Wonder Sciences today announced the provider-focused pilot of WondermedAI™, an AI-powered mental healthcare platform designed to address systemic fragmentation in psychiatric treatment by enabling coordinated, longitudinal, and data-informed care across physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, and integrated care teams.

Mental healthcare remains one of the least standardized areas of medicine. Unlike oncology or cardiology where care pathways are increasingly protocol-driven and outcomes-focused psychiatric care often operates through disconnected provider interactions with limited visibility across time, settings, and specialties. Patients frequently cycle through multiple medications via trial-and-error prescribing, with minimal data continuity between providers or across episodes of care.

The result: fragmented care journeys, clinicians making decisions with incomplete information, and effective treatments emerging through prolonged iteration rather than informed, coordinated strategy.

"Mental healthcare lacks the shared clinical infrastructure we expect in other areas of medicine," said Ryan Magnussen, Founder and CEO of Wonder Sciences. "A patient may see a primary care physician, psychiatrist, and therapist yet each provider works from a different snapshot in time with limited insight into what's been tried, what's working, or what risks may be emerging. WondermedAI provides the connective tissue that's been missing while preserving clinician judgment and autonomy."

A Clinical Operating Model for Mental Health

WondermedAI introduces what Wonder Sciences describes as a clinical operating model for mental healthcare that enables multiple providers to coordinate around a shared, longitudinal view of patient progress. Rather than replacing clinical expertise, the platform's patent-pending AI architecture is designed to enhance decision-making with structure, continuity, and actionable insight.

The system is organized around three interconnected pillars:

Precision Diagnostics – Moving beyond point-in-time assessments by integrating validated clinical measures with longitudinal behavioral, cognitive, and biometric data to establish clearer baselines and detect meaningful patterns over time.

Personalized Treatment Planning – Supporting treatment strategies based on individual patient characteristics and response patterns rather than population averages alone, while accounting for contraindications, preferences, and prior outcomes.

Continuous Clinical Adaptation – Enabling ongoing monitoring of treatment response so providers can identify early signals both positive and concerning and adjust course before patients experience prolonged ineffective treatment or clinical deterioration.

Wonder AI Pharmacology™: Precision Intelligence for Psychiatric Medication

A core component of WondermedAI is Wonder AI Pharmacology™, an AI-driven intelligence layer designed to support more informed medication decision-making in psychiatry. The system models how neuropsychiatric medications interact with individual patient profiles over time, synthesizing longitudinal response data, known interactions, metabolic considerations, and relevant clinical research.

At the point of prescribing, it surfaces clinically relevant considerations, potential interactions, contraindications, dosing adjustments, and evidence-based alternatives while keeping clinicians fully in control.

Clinical Safety Architecture

WondermedAI incorporates multi-layered safety protocols designed specifically for mental healthcare AI applications. These include real-time adverse event monitoring, belief trajectory analysis to identify concerning pattern changes requiring clinical review, and constitutional AI frameworks that avoid reinforcing harmful thought patterns. All treatment modifications require mandatory human clinician review and approval.

Pilot sites operate under IRB-approved protocols with continuous safety monitoring and oversight by an independent Clinical Advisory Board. The platform is designed to enhance never replace clinical judgment, with explicit safeguards against automated decision-making in high-risk scenarios.

Grounded in Contemporary Neuroscience

WondermedAI's development has been informed by advances in neuroscience, including insights from psychedelic-assisted therapy research. The platform draws conceptually from frameworks such as entropic brain theory and the REBUS (Relaxed Beliefs Under Psychedelics) model, which emphasize neural plasticity, belief updating, and adaptive reorganization as mechanisms underlying psychological change.

"These insights point toward a more dynamic understanding of mental health not as static diagnoses, but as patterns that can shift over time," Magnussen said. "WondermedAI operationalizes that perspective by helping providers observe, track, and support adaptive change longitudinally, with safeguards informed by computational psychiatry research."

Pilot Program and Provider Enrollment

WondermedAI is entering pilot deployment with staged enrollment for participating providers and healthcare organizations. Pilot entry is determined based on clinical alignment, implementation readiness, and organizational commitment to data-informed mental healthcare.

Physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, and healthcare systems are encouraged to apply early, as onboarding occurs in phases throughout 2026.

Learn more and register: https://www.wondermed.com/ai/

About Wonder Sciences

Wonder Sciences is a mental healthcare company combining advanced artificial intelligence, FDA clinical research, and human-centered care delivery to support coordinated, personalized, and adaptive psychiatric treatment. The organization integrates clinical practice, computational neuroscience, and insights from psychedelic research to build infrastructure for precision mental healthcare.

