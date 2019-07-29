Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Launches New Chili Roasted And Honey Roasted To Add Flavor To Everyday Snacking

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted is bursting with big, bold flavors of red pepper, garlic and vinegar, while Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted is kissed with honey, sugar and a pinch of salt for a sweet and savory snack. They each bring a depth of flavor and crunch to break through the wide salty snack category.

"Snacking in 2019 is all about flavor; it's a key factor considered when we select any type of snack, and we also know that people eat more nuts when they're flavored," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president, Wonderful Pistachios. "Our new flavors of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells will appeal to two distinct flavor fan groups, and they'll both find that delicious snacks can also be good for you."

Snacking is part of everyday life with 94% of people snacking daily. Grabbing a bag of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells means snackers can have it all—a healthy, delicious, and easy-to-enjoy snack they won't be able to set down.

"As we continue to share the benefits of eating mindfully, Wonderful Pistachios is also a well-positioned alternative for the increased number of fans looking for non-meat sources of protein," said Cooper. "Plant-based protein sources like Wonderful Pistachios provide the added bonus of fiber, which meat doesn't offer.

The easy-to-eat snack solution will launch with distribution in 55,000 stores nationwide, a larger debut than recent high-profile flavored chips. Reaching for widespread appeal, the new flavors are both inspired by recent consumer market research. Honey is the most popular flavor in the snack nut category, and Hot & Spicy is the fastest growing flavor in the overall salty snacks category.

Both new flavors of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are made with non-GMO ingredients, and are available in 5.5oz bags for $6.99 and 2.25oz bags for $3.29, and are in stores this summer.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio grower and processor. Grown in California's Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin'® campaign, Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company. For more, visit: GetCrackin.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $300 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit: www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios